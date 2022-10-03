Florida reports more than 50 deaths from Hurricane Ian and 4 North Carolina

Miami (USA)

Florida authorities reported this Saturday 53 deaths from Hurricane Ian while the governor of North Carolina reported four confirmed deaths from the powerful cyclone, which has not left any fatalities in South Carolina at the moment.

According to the Florida Medical Forensic Commission, as of this Saturday, 53 deaths had been reported by Ian, the largest number of them in Lee County, on the southwest coast of this state, the most impacted area and where the hurricane touched. land last Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 240 km/h.

For his part, the Governor of North Carolina, Roy Cooper, reported today that four deaths have been recorded so far, three of them due to vehicle accidents that occurred on Friday due to weather conditions caused by Ian, who that day touched landfall in neighboring South Carolina and shortly thereafter downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone.

In that state no deaths have been reported, according to its governor, Henry McMaster, who said that electricity has been almost completely restored. “There’s some damage, some heartbreak, there’s work to be done. But overall, it’s a good story,” McMaster summed up.

In Florida, on the other hand, the story is very different, where this Saturday, three days after the impact of the cyclone, more than 10,000 people still remain in shelters erected by the authorities, according to officials from the Federal Agency for the Management of Emergencies (FEMA) displaced in the area.

They added that they continue to carry out rescue operations for people who are still trapped in their homes, especially on the islands of Sanibel and the town of Latchala, where there is still no drinking water, electricity or basic infrastructure.

One of Ian’s survivors was George Luty, a resident of the Oyster Bay mobile park on San Carlos Island, which is part of Fort Myers Beach.

This 44-year-old man told Efe that he had to dive to escape his flooded home as a result of the rise in sea level (in parts up to more than four meters) due to the storm surge.

“I was crouched on my porch for hours, never in my life was I so scared. I really thought I was going to die,” he confessed.

According to data from the office of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, as of this morning, more than a thousand rescues had been carried out.

In Lee County, where these communities and the entire Fort Myers area are located, and where its authorities today reported 35 deaths, 73% of its population remained without electricity as of this noon, although the restoration process is being carried out at quick steps, as DeSantis said.

Executives from FPL, the main energy company in Florida, said that in the first 48 hours after the impact of the hurricane, the power restoration process has surpassed what they achieved five years ago, when Hurricane Irma hit this state and the firm reached a record.

ELON MUSK MAKES HIS STARLINK NETWORK AVAILABLE

The Governor of Florida announced today that the firm SpaceX, owned by tycoon Elon Musk, has made its Starlink satellite network available to this state to help connect to the Internet, and that it has donated the cost associated with this coverage.

He added that more than 1.6 million gasoline have been taken to southwest Florida and that more than 1,300 miles of roads have been enabled.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) pointed out that the post-tropical cyclone can produce up to 100 milliliters of rain today over the center of the Appalachian mountain range, that is, in areas of Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia, where They can cause flooding and strong gusts of wind.

Forecasters estimate that Ian could dissipate later this afternoon or evening as it moves over Virginia.