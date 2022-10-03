Ernesto Laguardia and Eduardo Yáñez cannot be seen even in painting and the reason would have to do with Fernando Colunga

Ernesto Laguardia, Eduardo Yanez and Fernando Colunga

October 03, 2022 06:01 a.m.

The telenovela Amores con trap brought together a great cast, between Eduardo Yañez and Ernesto Laguardia were Africa Zabala and Itatí Cantoral, the story produced by Emilio Larrosa was broadcast on Televisa in 2015, and was an audience success.

However, its two main actors would have had several frictions during the recording of the telenovela, since it is said that both had quite an inflated ego. But there would also be another reason and it is related to the actor Fernando Colunga.

More celebrity news:

THE LAST MESSAGE OF ANDRÉS GARCÍA BEFORE LEAVING CAUSES COMMOTION

THE TRUTH OF WHY ADELA NORIEGA CARED SO MUCH FOR HER YOUNGER BROTHER

And it is that both Ernesto and Eduardo are great friends of the gallant of gallants, but between the two there is a great difference in work; and it is that Laguardia is more similar to Colunga in discipline and leadership, so when they work together it is easy for them to connect, as it happened in Amor Real. While Yañez is a bit more complicated to work with, he tends to be a bit capricious.

Laguardia hoped that working with Yañez would be like with Colunga

But it turns out that there was not the same chemistry between them as with Colunga; Harry Geithner (who was in the cast with both actors) explained Laguardia was the one who caused the conflicts within the soap opera, for in a certain way, feeling like the protagonist of the story without really being, since he was used to everything being ordered as he and Colunga like it.