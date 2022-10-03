Day, time, ticket price and channel where to see the classic Motagua vs. Olimpia by Concacaf League 2022

2022-10-03

Destiny and football wanted that Motagua had his revenge on CONCACAF League 2022 against him Olympiaa team that eliminated them in the quarterfinals of the 2020 edition in a single match.

On that occasion the whites, who were led by Peter Troglio, they won the duel 2-0 with a goal from Debby Flores and as much of Maylor Nuneztwo players trained in the bowels of the blue club.

The truth of it all is that just two years later the team from Motagüense will have their revenge in the Concacaf League against its fiercest rival in a two-leg semi-final series that will begin on Wednesday at the National Stadium at 7:00 at night.

– Things to know about the Motagua – Olimpia –

Both games will take place at National Chelato Uclés and will be transmitted by ESPN throughout Central America. in the game back Olympia It will be home club and it will be the match that defines the classified.