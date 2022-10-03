Conmebol’s decision stops rental of stadium suites that were offered on portals for the Copa Libertadores final | Community | Guayaquil

The cup atmosphere due to the proximity of the final of the Copa Libertadores de América agitates different sectors of Guayaquil at a commercial and logistical level. That bustle is experienced this year when the Pearl of the Pacific also celebrates the bicentennial of the meeting of José de San Martín and Simón Bolívar, two of the most important heroes in the lifting of the Spanish yoke of these territories.

In several main roads of Guayaquil, such as the entrance from the Puente de la Unidad Nacional and the Avenida de las Américas, there are already advertisements for a beer sponsoring the meeting. Even in the vicinity of the port air station there is a counter of the days remaining for that Saturday, October 29, when the ball will roll to define the champion of America.

Also, the owners of suites from the Monumental Banco Pichincha stadium have been promoting the rental of these spaces for several weeks, through social networks and virtual platforms to take advantage of the important sporting event that will take place for the third time in that scenario. Before, on two occasions, in 1990 and 1998, Barcelona played and lost two finals against Olimpia and Vasco da Gama.

The offers for suites they ranged from $1,000 per space to the entire property for prices ranging from $10,000 to $20,000. These values ​​varied according to the number of chairs and the size of the suite room which are distributed in two buildings, on the east and west sides of the stadium.

A few days ago, the expectation was high, although with uncertainty, because the ticket prices published by the organization did not specify the value of that location and this Friday, September 30, the same South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) He said those slots will be disabled in the final.

An owner of suite room He stated that two weeks ago interest began to increase with the arrival of the Flamengo and Club Athletico Paranaense finalistsHowever, with the elimination of Palmeiras at the hands of the second, it was believed that the number of visitors could be low, but that was not the case.

He commented that as of September 23, when prices were announced, even several owners of suites They were uneasy because the situation of what would happen to their property that day was not clear.

Final of the Copa Libertadores in Guayaquil: $ 50 million is estimated to generate the arrival of tourists to the city

A week ago, according to several owners of suitesa person who represented a group of them in these procedures told them that the issue was not clear because Conmebol seeks to make use of part of the stadium facilities, including the suites. For that they contacted owners of suites who are interested, but with the respective way of compensation.

With works that are carried out in the stadium, the placement of chairs is expected in all locations, including the general ones. Photo: API

He said that he has nine positions in his suite room, so he expected to rent it all out for about $10,000. Until now there had been three contacts with interested parties, including a travel agency, however, a deal had not yet been defined. Conmebol’s decision puts a certain brake on the commercialization of these spaces.

Furthermore, this owner of suite room thought of offering visitors an additional service with their family, such as a city ​​tours (walk around the city) and the due accompaniment to maintain its integrity in security issues, in addition to recommending the best places to walk and eat. Among those details, he contemplated motivating them and accompanying them on a tour of the Spondylus Route and Cuenca.

One owner of another suite roomwho also requested the confidentiality of his identity, commented that the club offered him several benefits so that he could give the suite room for organization use. Among those, they were offered nine $1,000 VIP passes to the final and also tickets such as the possible final of the national championship and the following yellow night.

This owner of suite room He agreed to analyze the proposal, and then the Conmebol statement was published. “We remain in doubt and waiting for what will be resolved,” he said.

In that letter, Conmebol confirmed that both clubs are in charge of selling tickets for their fans and that the suite spaces they will be disabled with the exception of those required for the use of television networks and sponsors.

Juan, another owner of several boxes, stated that the expectation for the final of the Libertadores is high, however, the prices established by Conmebol do not fit the local economy, so despite calling his attention the match did not It is within your possibilities.

“I aspire to offer it (the tickets) to Flamengo fans who want to have comfort, but I don’t think I’ll get a big return,” said this Barcelona fan.

He said that he plans to have economic income with the offer of mobilization of the fans who arrive in Guayaquil and will also recommend that they handle themselves carefully in the spaces they visit in the city.

This Friday the 30th, Andrés Guschmer, who was as a councilor in part of the entourage that motivated the candidacy, emphasized in the program this is football of Marca 90 that Barcelona has sought to manage and resolve the issue of suites.

He indicated that Conmebol has sought to cede 16 of 51 suites in a “strategic” manner at key points due to issues of transmission, security, special guests. Of that number, the directive obtained nine, however, another seven did not, for the moment.

“The point of conflict is not the 51 suites, are the 7 strategies that could not be achieved. Barcelona has taken this very seriously,” he said.

From the owners of suites there is still hope that the decision will be reversed with 28 days to go until the final. In turn, there is also uncertainty on the part of some owners and the debate has been opened due to the limitation of the use of their spaces considered private.

The former president of Barcelona and lawyer Alfonso Harb made several comments on the subject.

In his opinion, he commented that no one can prevent the owner from going to his suite room nor can the entry of a third party be given without the consent of its owner. In turn, he recalled that the show is not from the local club and the suites They are private properties.

As proposals, he put on the table that a formula could be mediated that does not affect rights or the organization of the event. “What is clear is that it is one thing to rent or transfer a stage and another thing is to lose total sovereignty. BSC had to clarify to Conmebol that it does not have autonomy over the buildings of suites”, he indicated through social networks.

In mid-May 2021, the election of the Monumental stadium as the venue for the Libertadores was announced.

Currently, in the colossus of Salado, civil works continue, such as the intervention of the lawn, modernization of the stage infrastructure, expansion of substitute benches, remodeling of dressing rooms, among others. A millionaire investment is allocated to these tasks.

With a view to the final, the General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGAC) expects the arrival of some 200 aircraft on charter and private flights for the final. For this there will be a logistics plan with 176 parking points at airports in Manta, Salinas, Latacunga and Quito.

In terms of tourism, the arrival of some 50,000 people who seek to accompany both Flamengo and Athletico Paranaense in the defining contest of soccer in the region is estimated, in addition to special guests and directors of Conmebol.

In this vein, the hotels already have their reservations filled and the logistics by the Municipality are working on various levels. It is estimated that the final will leave profits of 50 million dollars. (YO)