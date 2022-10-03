Colombia National Team: January friendly against the United States would be with Betplay League players | Colombia selection

About the microcycle Colombia selection that will begin this Tuesday, October 4 in Barranquilla and that will be fulfilled for three days, with players that Néstor Lorenzo called from the local league, this Monday a new detail was known about the friendly that the tricolor will face in January against the United States.

The journalist Diego Rueda, director of the Snail Radio Vbar, had said on his social networks that the friendly against the United States would possibly be on January 27 or 28 in New Jersey or Miami, where Colombia has already played several preparation matches. Now, he mentioned that this game will be without the presence of James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz, Falcao García and other international soccer players. The bet is for local rental players.

“The match that the Colombian National Team will play against the United States in January 2023 will be with the majority of the soccer players of the microcycles of the League of our country“, Wheel said through Twitter.

It should be remembered that the Colombian coach cited 24 players from the Colombian league, who make up 13 clubs, including Millonarios, América, Junior and Santa Fe. The clubs that contribute the most players are Deportivo Pereira and Unión Magdalena.

This Monday the same president of the Colombian Football Federation, Ramón Jesurún, confirmed the news and in addition to announcing the United States for the friendly duel, he said that it will be played with players from the local league. However, he did not give a date for the sports meeting.

The FCF had stated that this will not be the only microcycle with players from the local league. The call warned that it is the “first cycle of work to be done this month.” That is to say, Lorenzo will continue to look at Betplay League players and will quote them thinking of reinforcing his South American Qualifying squad, which will begin in March 2023.

Jesurún also spoke about it and mentioned that it would take place in the week of October 19.