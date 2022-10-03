Carolina Sandoval boasts the entrepreneurship of her youngest daughter and causes tremendous debate on the web

Little Amalia, only 6 years old, is launched as a businesswoman with a product that for many is not childish, something for which she has generated mixed reactions.

Following the example of her mother, at her young age she already projects herself as a businesswoman. We are talking about Amalia Victoria, Carolina Sandoval’s youngest daughter who is very excited about starting out in the business world.

His proud mother shared the news through a story on Instagram. In the short clip you can see the little girl preparing a product presentation under the advice of her older sister, who is also an entrepreneur, Bárbara Camila.

The little girl, only 6 years old, launches as a businesswoman with a product that for many is not childish, something for which she has generated tremendous debate on the web.

Amalia Victoria is launching a line of nail polishes that promises to fill girls’ looks with lots of color and fun.

The news was not well received by everyone, and it was something that netizens made known. The criticisms were not only for the way in which Carolina carries motherhood, but also towards the quality of the products that she and her daughters promote.

“What an exploitation of their daughters”, “Everything they use is imitation of inspired brands and puts their label on it. Scammers”, “She has no limits as long as she fills her pocket. Let the children be children”, “There is no longer what to do with those daughters she has to get attention”, “They are already exploiting her. What the hell does a 6-year-old girl know about these matters? Please, showceros!”, and “Consensual child exploitation”, were some of the unfortunate comments that Sandoval received.

However, for many others what Carolina is doing is worthy of admiration because she is instilling in her daughters to fight and work to achieve their goals. “Very well educating successful and independent women. If the mother is absent, she leaves her an assured future and they don’t have to depend on anyone. Very good for Carolina…very close family”, and “How many toxic people who perhaps have never done anything for their children. Not even maybe good advice. She is only teaching her daughters her independence and responsibility, “they recognized and highlighted Caro’s actions.