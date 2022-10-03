Can Alzheimer’s be stopped? Lecanemab did it

The Japanese Pharmaceutical Eisai and the American biogene, developed a new drug that stopped the cognitive impairment characteristic of alzheimers, the kind of dementia most common in the world.

It is a medicine called lecanemab, which, according to the results of the last phase of its clinical trial, managed to stop the rate of mental deterioration by 27% compared to trial participants who received a placebo.

Lecanemabthe medicine that manages to stop the Alzheimer’s when will it be available?

The lecanemab It is a drug belonging to the immunotherapy, which are treatments that have become important for treating conditions such as autoimmune diseases or cancer. The immunotherapy lies in using strategies such as stimulation, modulation or repair in the immune system to treat diseases.

The drug is a modified version of the antibody of mouse mAb158, which is able to identify the protofibrils of the amyloid beta protein and prevent the formation of plaques, which is one of the main causes of the disease. Therefore, the lecanemab helped slow or stop the progression of Alzheimer’s.

What is disease Alzheimer’s?

The Alzheimer’s is a type of dementia that gradually destroys memory and the ability to think, making it difficult to perform simple tasks. The disease causes a loss of cognitive functioning, that is, thinking, remembering and reasoning. In the later stages, the Alzheimer’s causes a total dependence of the patient with other people.

The dementia It affects 50 million people, according to a WHO estimate, and up to 70% of cases are due to Alzheimer’s. It is estimated that between 5% and 8% of the general population aged 60 or over will suffer dementia at some point in your life.

In fact, it is projected that by 2030 there will be 82 million people in the world with dementia. So far there is no healing for the Alzheimer disease nor any kind of dementia.

doLecanemab will it be available in 2023?

The researchers plan to present the results of their trial on November 29 at the Clinical Trials Congress on Alzheimer’s (CTAD), to later publish it in a magazine peer-reviewed academic

In addition, they are already looking for a approval of your medication by the Food and Drug Administration of the United States (FDA). In such a case, approval is expected to occur in the first half of 2023.

The Association of Alzheimer’s He mentioned that the results of this research have been the most promising to date. Other pharmaceutical companies such as Roche and Eli Lily are currently preparing clinical trials for other antibodies against amyloid-beta proteinand.

To learn more about…Neither sequel to covid nor bad memory, it could be Alzheimer’s

The Alzheimer’s It is a disease that damages and kills brain cells. brain. Consequently, thought, memory and language deteriorate. Are you worried that a member of your family suffers from this disease? check these signs

▲ Memory and language problems:

In the early stages of Alzheimer’s it is short-term memory that is affected. People may have trouble remembering recent conversations or ask the same questions and even have trouble remembering some words.

▲ Changes in behavior:

The Alzheimer’s causes sudden mood swings, disorientation, and confusion. A common sign of the disease is that the person abandons customs that they had, such as for example, they stop cleaning and tidying up.

▲ poor concentration:

people with Alzheimer’s they begin to have trouble doing everyday activities like cooking or paying bills. As the disease progresses, they can forget people and get lost easily.

▲ Don’t ignore the signs:

If your loved one shows these signs, it is best to go to the doctor, because the earlier it is diagnosed, the better the treatment works.

▲ Life Forecast:

The disease develops at a different rate in each person. For some it only takes a couple of years before severe memory loss and for others it can happen in 20 years. Life expectancy is 3 to 9 years after diagnosis.

