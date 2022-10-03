Can Alex Bregman play for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic?

Arlington,Texas. One thing is that you want to play for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic in March 2023. And another is that you qualify to wear the Team Rubio uniform for such an important event that paralyzes the sports world.

This is the case of Alex Bregman, a star third baseman for the Houston Astros, who for many connoisseurs of the baseball environment placed him somewhere in the Puerto Rican lineup for the WBC. And the player himself smiles every time the subject is raised on the different stages of the Major Leagues when his team performs in various cities.

When asked by Primera Hora if playing with Puerto Rico is on his agenda, Bregman quickly clarifies that “I’m not authorized to do that, because it’s not in my bloodline. My step-grandfather is the one who is Puerto Rican, so they don’t allow me,” explained the defender of the so-called hot corner of the Western division champions and current leaders of the American League.

And it is that the rules do not allow him to play for Puerto Rico, since he does not have a direct relationship of parents or grandparents, and he was not born on the Island of Enchantment.

“No, unfortunately,” explaining that “my grandmother is married to my step-grandfather, who is Puerto Rican, but I can’t play. Maybe in another life,” she joked.

However, Bregman added that “I can play for the USA, but I haven’t decided yet,” he assured. “Right now I don’t have plans yet, since my focus is with the Astros”, he insisted on whether he will finally play with the United States in 2023, which will be the fifth edition of the event organized by Major League Baseball (MLB).

As he explained, all his concentration is with the Astros, describing the season “it has been very good and we are in first place. The boys are playing a good level of baseball. I feel good and I am confident that I will continue to play strong,” said one of the main hitters in the ninth, who is averaging .2602 with 23 homers, driving in and scoring 92 runs in both departments.

Alex Bregman says he is learning to speak more Spanish and practicing it with the Astros’ new Puerto Rican, Christian Vázquez. ( David J Phillip )

Bregman, who is in his seventh season, all with the Astros, said he feels very comfortable playing infield with other Hispanics, who already recognize him as Puerto Rican.

“(Laughs) It’s amazing and it’s really fun to play with all of them. It is an honor to play with them”, he said about Cuban Yulieski ‘Yuli’ Gurriel, Venezuelan José Altuve and Jeremy Peña, who replaced Puerto Rican Carlos Correa at shortstop.

Regarding his former teammate Correa, he said that “he is incredible and a super intelligent player, a great teammate and worker. I think everyone in this ‘Clubhouse’ learned a lot from him.”

He accepted and acknowledged that everyone misses him.

“Of course. He is a great person and friend. She continues to do well. I am happy for him and his family. Houston is happy for him too and grateful for all he does for the community. He continues to have a lot of impact in the Houston community with his Foundation, which is amazing,” Bregman acknowledged.

Before the departure of Correa, who now plays for the Minnesota Twins, another Puerto Rican joined the team in the person of Christian Vázquez. That forces Bregman to continue speaking Spanish.

“I’m learning with him and the other guys,” he smiled about the large number of Latino players that the organization has, as well as the Puerto Rican coaches Josué ‘Joe’ Espada and Alexis Cintrón, the Nagüabeño catcher Martín ‘Machete’ Maldonado and the leader himself. Dusty Baker Jr., who is fluent in Spanish.