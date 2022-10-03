Ángela Aguilar’s sister paralyzes the network with an elegant look and Chanel bag

Aneliz Aguilar has become an icon when it comes to fashion. Through her social networks, the daughter of the singer Pepe Aguilar, teaches style before her more than 700 thousand followers. Now, the young woman shared a publication where she boasts his look wearing a black blazer from ChicagoUSA.

Despite the fact that Ángela Aguilar’s older sister did not follow in the footsteps of her brothers, the young woman has stood out for her beauty, talent and above all for her particular taste when it comes to dressing. Their looks are praised for going according to each season of the year.

In social networks, Aneliz Aguilar has shown that oversize style garments are still a trend, so this weekend he showed again how to carry a big bag. On her Instagram account, she published a photograph in which she gave a style lecture by modeling her outfit from Chicago, in the United States.

The young woman posed from Chicago, United States. Photo: IG @aneliz_aguilar

Although in recent days he had let see a more urban style like when she combined a bralette with an unbuttoned shirtthe oldest of the Aguilars once again stole the glances with a more formal outfit, but very chic and youthful, which makes it perfect for any event.

The daughter of Pepe AguilarHe wore a black jacket, oversize style, with pants in the same color. She complemented her look with a Chanel brand mini bag and dark glasses. For her part, her hair decided to go natural, as did her makeup.

The young woman has stood out for her trendy looks. Photo: IG @aneliz_aguilar

What does Aneliz Aguilar do?

The eldest daughter of the interpreter of “For women like you” preferred to stay away from the cameras and microphones, so she chose study Entertainment business management in the United States. However, she is well known to fans of the dynasty because she is a connoisseur of fashion and the trends that will follow for the upcoming seasons, such as the fall season.

KEEP READING

Ángela Aguilar conquers Instagram with the most seductive eye makeup

Aneliz Aguilar wears an elegant satin look and is crowned the most beautiful of the Flor Silvestre Dynasty

Ángela Aguilar’s blonde sister conquers the net with luxurious semi-formal looks