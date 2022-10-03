America, the king of the offense in the Apertura; Defensive StreaksHalftime

Midtime Editorial

The Eagles of America have closed the Opening 2022 as the best team in the league plus they are the best offense in the tournament with 38 goals on 17 dates. That is, the America of Fernando Ortiz has achieved an average of 2.2 goals per game to the delight of his fans.

With his 3-0 victory against Mazatlán on the last day, the Santos Laguna also managed to rock the nets 38 timesso it shares the top with the whole of Coapa.

Despite their good offensive pace and the fact that they had goals in the tournament, the Eagles and the Warriors were far from the record for goals in a tournament. That distinction still belongs to the Ricardo La Volpe’s Toluca who scored 55 goals in 2002 in a single contest.

On the other hand, hehe worst offenses correspond to Atlético San Luis and Atlas. Neither of them could score 17 goals. to average a bit per day. the two-time champion Atlas was prematurely eliminated from the competitionbut closed with a 1-0 victory against Necaxa which allowed him to have 16 goals. While, Saint Louis stayed at 15.

the best defenses

Now, the club that cared the most about defense was Monterrey. The ensemble directed by Víctor Manuel Vucetich only allowed 13 goals in 17 games to become one of the rivals to beat in the Liguilla, since it is practically impossible to score a goal per game.

Behind Rayados was Tigres who allowed 14 goals and it was one of Miguel Herrera’s arguments to defend his team’s work in the Regular Phase, that rarely was another club capable of scoring goals against them.

Finally, the worst defense was Gallos de Querétaro who were beaten 4-1 by Toluca on their last day. The feathered set allowed 35 goals throughout the tournament. Cruz Azul was the other team with the most goals and this in part for the resounding 7-0 win that America gave him.

