Alliance thrashes FAS and is confirmed as the absolute leader of group B

With goals from Alexis Montes at 62′, Rodolfo Zelaya penalty at 66′ and Ezekiel Rivas at 68′, the two-time champion alianzhe thrashed and danced to a FAS by 3-1 that was only rival of the albos in 37 minutes when he was complete on the field after the expulsion of Flores Jaco for a double yellow card and that he managed to score through Rudy Clavel already in discount time.

An electrifying start between albos and tigrillos who gave up their starting kit, red with blue trim, to wear a blue shirt and black shorts.

Just 20 seconds into the game, Guillermo Stradella tried his luck, but the Argentine-Salvadoran’s attempt went wide of the right post of the north goal defended by Mario González; and 30 seconds later it was Rudy Clavel who saved FAS with a header from Óscar “el Huevo” Rodríguez who sent a header on goal against William Canales’ center from the right wing.

A coming and going in each goal gave us both eleven in less than five minutes, a good omen for what we would have later.

The absence due to injury of Juan Carlos Portillo in the white ranks was notorious since the contribution of “Cheque” Rivas on the left wing was less than that made on the opposite wing; In addition, Fito Zelaya could not find a companion to support him when attacking, since the Colombian Landazuri was dueling with “Polaco” Marroquín.

The tactical changes of the Ecuadorian Zambrano in his initial “11” drew a lot of attention; starting with Marroquín taking care of the left wing of his defense and placing Flores Jaco as a second brand midfielder, behind “Colocho” Rivera and Dennis Pineda running the right wing of the attack and leaving the Colombian Filigrana as a true center forward.

FAS reached the 15th minute with his best goal scoring opportunity when “El Quick” Mendoza took off Canales’s mark very easily and that gave the Mexican the opportunity to test the reflexes of goalkeeper González, who rejected well.

Alianza suffered when trying to reach the Carabantes goal since their attacks were well announced and the culminating touch of their attack came late, giving the tigrilla defense an opportunity to recompose itself in its last line.

The yellow cards for “Chicho” Orellana at 21′ and for Flores Jaco three minutes later, calmed the spirits of the 22 players who, despite the coolness of the light rain that began to fall in the capital city, the strong leg was flourishing in the midfield.

The last 15 minutes of the first half showed us a slight dominance of FAS, who tried to surprise on the wings to seek Filigrana’s height but without success, and the whites always attacking from the right wing with a Landazuri who kept losing his duel with Marroquín .

FAS was left with 10 players eight minutes from the final whistle of the first half after Flores Jaco tried to take the ball from Narciso Orellana who complained of pain, alleging that the leg of the player from Santa Ana had touched his foot and that referee Gérman Martínez considered true to get the second yellow card from the “16” tigrillo and therefore, the red.

Zambrano sent José Portillo for the Filigrana coffee grower in order to recompose his tactical standstill with one less man.

Dennis Pineda failed the 0-1 in an incredible way when at 45 ‘when the former national team could not make contact in front of the Alliance goal, a ball filtered from the left wing by the Mexican Mendoza who exploited that band as many times as he wanted.

The first half ended with the comments of that tiger arrival that their national pointer failed.

WHITE SHOW

The arrival of the Colombian Michell Mercado for his compatriot Landazuri and the national Nelson Bonilla instead of “Clavito” Portillo was a clear sign that Adonai Martínez sought to reinforce his attack since he set up an offensive block that was complemented by Fito Zelaya and Ezequiel Rivas on the right wing. .

And that bet paid off for “Nai” Martínez until 52′ when an attack initiated by Montes Renderos with Mercado on the left wing ended with Nelson Bonilla assisting Alexiw Montes and the player from La Paz had no problem winning at grass level the stretch of Carabantes to open the marking.

That goal against was a deadly drink to the aspirations of FAS that until that moment was still ordered with one less player on the pitch.

But Edson Meléndez’s grab on Fito Zelaya’s humanity inside the area after Nelson Bonilla’s backwards header ended with referee Martínez calling the penalty spot, who did not hesitate to mark a clear penalty on the white captain.

Zelaya arrived and converted the penalty at 66′, his fourth goal and his third penalty converted in the Apertura 2022 with a superb high shot, sending the ball to collide with the upper left corner of the goal of Carabantes who remained frozen.

Coach Martínez brought out Orellana and Canales to bring Marvin Monterroza onto the field, who returned to the field after suffering a muscle problem, and Bryan Tamacas for Canales, to oxygenate his midfield and defense.

FAS broke down in his order and allowed at 68′ that a filtered ball by Fito Zelaya in support of his leadership towards Ezequiel Rivas, will take the back from Santaneca when the speed of “Check” Rivas made Portillo look bad when He tried to take it from the shirt without success and the sensuntepequense sentenced the game with a great goal from the right by sending the ball stuck to the left post of the Carabantes goal.

Alianza also ended up playing with 10 players the last five minutes of the game when Fito Zelaya injured his right leg after trying to sign his double by finishing twice with force on the Santaneca goal but without luck since the first shot was rejected by Ervivan Flores and the second, after a great feint, went over the tigrilla goal.

But Rudy Clavel, at 90+2′ of play, converted the best goal of the afternoon with a shot from outside the area that hit the left post and slipped deep into the Alianza goal to make up the defeat a bit.