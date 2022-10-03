Álex Saab: one step away from being free due to Maduro-Biden agreements? – Investigative Unit

In the environment of Álex Saab from Barranquilla, there is expectation for the prisoner exchange that took place this weekend between the Biden and Maduro governments.

Although federal agencies have always said that judicial processes are one thing and political processes are another, it is clear that with the confidential negotiations that are taking place between the two countries, After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, similar episodes can occur and Saab (who is going to complete a year in prison) is a candidate to star in them.

The Venezuelan leader, Nicolás Maduro (c.) with his wife Cilia Flores and their son Nicolás Maduro.

Indeed, EL TIEMPO established with sources in Caracas that Nicolás Maduro He has been insisting for months that his special envoy to Iran, Turkey and Russia, today being prosecuted in the United States, be released.

The release of Antonio Campo Flores and Francisco Flores de Freitas, nephews of Cilia Flores, wife of the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, is a key precedent for Saab.

These were exchanged for seven Americans who remained under the control of the Chavista regime. They are Jorge Toledo, Tomeu Vadell, Alirio Zambrano, José Luis Zambrano, José Pereira, Matthew Heath and Osman Khan, directors of Citgo, the foreign subsidiary of Petróleos de Venezuela.

The Maduro government assured that as a result of the talks held on March 5 between the governments of both countries, “The release of two young Venezuelans unjustly imprisoned is achieved” and that “for humanitarian reasons” the release of the Americans is given.

In addition, Saab would have a certain advantage against the drug dealer nephews.

Camila Fabbri, Saab’s current partner, assures that he will not collaborate with the US.

The supposed advantages of Saab

Saab will complete a year in prison on October 16. Photo: Marshals Service – United States

Sources close to the case told EL TIEMPO that the nephews were serving sentences in the US. for drug trafficking while Saab is prosecuted for corruption, a misdemeanor.

They also note that they continue to wage a legal battle in United States courts to be recognized as ambassador plenipotentiary of Venezuela, which would mean a special jurisdiction that could invalidate his capture in Cape Verde (on June 12, 2020) and his subsequent extradition to the United States, on October 16, 2021.

To this is added that to pressure his freedom, Maduro has conditioned the restart of dialogues with the opposition, which were taking place in Mexico. And, just a month ago, he named Camila Fabbri, Saab’s current partner, as part of the Chavista delegation in those approaches.

Russia and Iran, a disadvantage

However, in Miami the issue is seen from another perspective. First, they claim that the fact that Saab completes On October 16, one year in prison shows the solidity of the case and the fact that the United States has not yielded to pressure.



In addition, that Saab is not a simple corrupt businessman but has relevant information about the links of Caracas with an axis that worries the United States: Iran, Turkey and Russia. Some even include China.

And they remember that Saab he mocked the DEA by becoming their informant for nearly a year and failing to comply with the negotiations surrounding his surrender.

The 2 x 7 Formula

So while some hope Washington will balance the trade (it gave up two for seven), Saab is widely believed to be a heavyweight convict.

For now, the president, Joe Biden, said about the case of the Flores nephews: “I am grateful for the hard work of dedicated public servants throughout the US government who made this possible and who continue to live up to my administration’s unwavering commitment to keep the faith in Americans held hostage and wrongfully detained around the world.”.

