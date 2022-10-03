Albert Pujols says goodbye to San Luis with a home run

St. Louis stood up Sunday to applaud for the last time a home run by Albert Pujols in a regular series, exactly 7,846 days after bowing to the first one who hit with that jersey, in the old Bush Stadium, on April 9, 2001, with the collective applause of a fan who knows baseball.

How to add more detail. That first homer as a Cardinal came in his first at-bat at the team’s house until 2005 257 months ago, and Sunday’s homer was his last appearance in that home uniform. The cardinals they fell to the Pirates 7-5.

Pujols’ stick met a 92.9 mph fastball from Roansy Contreras and sent it a Statcast-projected 409 feet into center field. As has been the case for the past month, the 29th sellout of the season at Busch Stadium demanded a curtain call, and Pujols delivered by coming off the bench and removing his helmet to the crowd.

“I knew there was no way God was going to bring me back to St. Louis to embarrass me,” said Pujols, who is preparing to play in the postseason this month.

It was the 702nd home run in the armored career of the Quisqueyan and the 23rd of the season, the icing on a cake in a day where the cardinals fired balloons and cannon shots at one of the trios with the greatest impact that have passed through the second franchise with the most crowns in the MLB.

Contreras is pitcher number 457, a record for the Big leaguesto which Pujols has homered.

Pujols hit a two-run RBI double in the first inning. He now has 2,214 career RBIs from him, which ranks second all-time behind Hank Aaron’s 2,297. Babe Ruth also unofficially drove in 2,214 runs, but many went uncounted because the stat wasn’t recognized by baseball until 1920.

Pujols’ homer Sunday, swinging at 105.3 mph, had a 4.9-second timeout, according to Statcast. It was the 56th of his career against the Pirates. That’s the third most by him against any opponent, behind only the Astros (62) and Cubs (59).

Pujols had just two home runs in April and two in May, and he was homeless in June. He has hit 19 since then, 17 of them after the All-Star Game. MLBan event in which Pujols was an honorary participant, and was showered with praise from players and coaches at the game.

Before the crash, the cardinals organized a 46-minute activity to fire Pujols, Puerto Rican catcher Yadier Molina and American pitcher Adam Wainwright, who will also end their careers this year.