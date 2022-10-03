After Federer’s retirement, these legends line up to follow in his footsteps
Roger Federer’s goodbye from professional tennis was so emotional that when he finished the last match of his career at the Laver Cup in London a few days ago, not only he had a hard time holding back tears.
Amid the applause for his successful career, in which he won 20 Grand Slam titles, another great in this sport and close to retirement at the same time, the Spanish Rafael Nadal, also did not stop crying at the farewell of the man with whom he had one of the most amazing rivalries in the sport. And in front of them, hundreds of people could not hide their nostalgia for him knowing that the man who fell in love with his talent for 22 years and who became a legend can no longer be seen in competition.
At 41 years old, due to the wear and tear on his body and a knee that was about to collapse, Roger finally, thinking about his health and the tranquility of his family, was forced to put an end to his career. This time he thought more with reason and not with his heart.
“It is sad to know that it is the end. The knee deserved a break, over time she could no longer hear the question of how she was doing. He was tired of rehab, of training, of always being positive… I couldn’t get up at 6:00 in the morning anymore,” Roger confessed.
“The last few years were even more difficult for my wife Mirka than for me. He no longer enjoyed watching me play with all the injury problems. I felt sorry for her, so I think it’s actually a relief.”
life after sport
Ángela Agudelo, a social worker at the University of Antioquia, recently commented that athletes reach a point where they are aware of their limits.
“Finally, athletes don’t stay young and strong forever. There is a life after sport, and that quality of life depends on how they process each of the injuries that occur in high performance”, assured the specialist.
For Jonathan Bustamante, Master of Sports Science and high-performance mental coach, when elite athletes reach the stage of sports maturity and have worked on themselves throughout their career, they begin to see success from a more comprehensive perspective and pay more attention to their projection of personal life.
“His vision is heading towards building the legacy on the eve of his retirement. After the age of 30, mental maturity guides them to protect their bodies, which no longer work the same as they did years ago, taking into account the wear and tear, the collection of injuries, chronic pain and slower recoveries. This leads them to prioritize their health over performance.”
In that sense, and after the end of the Federer era, we show other great athletes who show strength and conditions before saying goodbye to the sport.