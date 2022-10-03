After Federer’s retirement, these legends line up to follow in his footsteps

Roger Federer’s goodbye from professional tennis was so emotional that when he finished the last match of his career at the Laver Cup in London a few days ago, not only he had a hard time holding back tears.

Amid the applause for his successful career, in which he won 20 Grand Slam titles, another great in this sport and close to retirement at the same time, the Spanish Rafael Nadal, also did not stop crying at the farewell of the man with whom he had one of the most amazing rivalries in the sport. And in front of them, hundreds of people could not hide their nostalgia for him knowing that the man who fell in love with his talent for 22 years and who became a legend can no longer be seen in competition.

At 41 years old, due to the wear and tear on his body and a knee that was about to collapse, Roger finally, thinking about his health and the tranquility of his family, was forced to put an end to his career. This time he thought more with reason and not with his heart.

“It is sad to know that it is the end. The knee deserved a break, over time she could no longer hear the question of how she was doing. He was tired of rehab, of training, of always being positive… I couldn’t get up at 6:00 in the morning anymore,” Roger confessed.

“The last few years were even more difficult for my wife Mirka than for me. He no longer enjoyed watching me play with all the injury problems. I felt sorry for her, so I think it’s actually a relief.”