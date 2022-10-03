A healthy diet reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease, the second leading cause of death in Spain

According to data from the Spanish Society of Cardiology In 2020, 119,853 people died in Spain due to cardiovascular causeswhich represents an increase of almost 3% compared to 2019. Being, as reported by the General Council of Dentists, the second most frequent cause of death in our country.

Scientific evidence confirms that poor oral health increases the risk of cardiovascular disease. It has been proven that tooth loss is related to an increased risk of heart failure, atherosclerotic pathology (accumulation of fats, cholesterol and other substances inside the arteries) and mortality due to cardiac causes. In fact, tooth loss is an indicator of oral deterioration as a result of caries and periodontal disease.

Speaking of periodontal disease, as stated in the Atlas of Oral Health in Spain, periodontal disease is associated with systemic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases and some complications during pregnancy. oral bacteria are the main cause of this disease, since “they pass into the bloodstream and can generate an inflammatory response in the body, damaging the wall of the arteries and facilitating the formation of plaque that clogs the arteries and leads to cardiovascular disease”, explains the president of the General Council of Dentists, Dr. Óscar Castro Reino.

The importance of a healthy diet

A healthy diet, low in sugar, salt and fathelps reduce the risk of oral diseases, obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and other non-communicable diseases.

Some of the measures included in the Atlas of Oral Health in Spain to achieve this goal include:

Restriction for unhealthy food products prohibiting its consumption in the school environment.

Regulation of advertising of this type of products as well as the regulation of its labeling to facilitate the duly informed choice of food.

Promote breastfeeding following the recommendations of the World Health Organization to improve nutrition and growth.

following the recommendations of the World Health Organization to improve nutrition and growth. Promote natural and local products with good nutritional values ​​over the use of processed foods.

In addition to following a healthy diet, you must have proper oral hygiene To remove plaque, brush your teeth for two minutes at least twice a day with fluoridated toothpaste and floss or an interdental brush.

It is also important to go to the dentist for regular check-ups -who will detect any oral pathology and indicate the appropriate treatment-, as well as avoid other risk factors such as alcohol and tobacco.