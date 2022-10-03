“80 million for my signing? It was not me who was in the offices putting numbers “

In an interview granted to the Telefoot program this Sunday, Aurélien Tchouaméni did not want to compare himself with any midfielder of the French team, in addition to talking about his transfer to Real Madrid in the summer. The Real Madrid midfielder, indisputable with Les Bleus, assured that he does not want to be compared with Paul Pogba, whom he considers a unique player. He also confessed that he did not hesitate at any time between signing for Real Madrid or PSG.

“The new Pogba, I’m not the new Pogba… I’m Aurélien Tchouaméni, I try to write my own story,” he stressed, later praising his teammate: “Pogba is a player I followed a lot when I was little and at I follow quite a bit. We play in the same position, but there is only one Pogba”. He also spoke about his World Cup options: “I try to contribute to the team, then if Kanté and Pogba come back, the coach will be the one I choose and I will always do my best to start. I think about the World Cup every day. I’ll try to win points with Real Madrid and then we’ll wait for the list”.

Player most used in the French team by Deschamps along with Griezmann, the former AS Monaco player confessed the players he has looked at throughout his career to become what he is now: “I have looked a lot at N’Golo (Kanté), I have looked at Patrick Vieira, I have observed a little bit of all the midfielders, whether now or before, to be able to see their qualities and then make my own baggage as a player.

On whether he hesitated between signing for Real Madrid and PSG, Tchouaméni added: “No, no, I didn’t hesitate with PSG. It is also a very big European club, but I had already decided to play for Real Madrid”. Regarding the 80 million that the whites paid to acquire his services, he added: “It doesn’t matter the price of the transfer, at this club there is always pressure. But I’m trying to live up to expectations, to do what I can do on the pitch and so far it’s going quite well. It was not me who was in the office to give the numbers of my signing. So whether it’s 80, 60, 40… in the end, when you arrive in Madrid and you’re a starter, you always have to perform”.