You look like Toto Cutugno. The reason is not aesthetic

Guest of Alessandro Cattelan to send a message of peace to Cristiano Ronaldo, Antonio Cassano did not do exactly this …

Fresh from the bitterness that until now the beginning of the year with Manchester Unitedwhere the new coach Erik ten Hag has relegated him to the bench behind Rashford in the 4-2-3-1 of the Red Devils which provides behind the only striker the trio formed by Sancho, Bruno Fernandes and the new signing Antony, Cristiano Ronaldo he scored his first goal of the season only in the last match played, the Europa League trip to Moldova against Sheriff Tiraspol in which he finally started, thanks to Rashford’s muscle injury.

Ronaldo takes the penalty against Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League

At 37 and a half, it is not an easy time for the Portuguese champion, who does not want to give up as time goes by. Remained a prisoner of United after his agent Jorge Mendes failed to find him a top-level team to play the Champions League in the summer, CR7 now has to make the best of a bad situation, trying to regain the trust of teammates and fans. Who will not change his opinion about him is Antonio Cassano, who has always considered Ronaldo to be much inferior to Leo Messi and never misses an opportunity to underline it..

And therefore also on Tuesday evening, when he was a guest of Alessandro Cattelan on Rai 2, the Barese reiterated the concept in his own way, with a bold parallelism. The opportunity came when he, addressing the camera directly, he sent a message to the Portuguese: “Dear Cristiano, are you charged up? So listen to me carefully: you are strong, you have won a lot, phenomenal, but you are always the second. Do you know who you look like in my opinion? To Toto Cutugno, the eternal second!“.

Cassano refers to the fact that the well-known singer-songwriter has finished in second place six times at the Sanremo Festival, just as in his opinion Ronaldo will always be behind Messi, despite having won five Golden Balls (against the seven of the Argentine ). The chances that the joke will be heard – and taken badly – by the former Real and Juve are also high, given what Fantantonio told last December, namely that Ronaldo had sent him messages on WhatsApp in a furious tone.

“I see a Spanish number and four very long messages he sent me – revealed to Bobo TV – I said: ‘There is only one of Ronaldo, the real one, and Messi is much stronger than Cristiano Ronaldo’. He then sent me messages telling me that I had to have respect for him, for what he had won, for the goals he had scored and for what he represented. I called Gigi Buffon and asked him if he had given the number to anyone. He had given the number to the press officer and he had given it to him. And this one sends me messages saying: ‘I have a lot of that money, I have scored more than 750 goals, you have only scored 150 in your entire career’. He made me mad. You have it all, live calm and relaxed instead of going to see what they say about you. Take example from Messi that he is a person who gives a shit about everything and everyone. I have never disrespected him as a man and as a footballer, although there are 50 that I like the most. I was not afraid to answer him. I told him: ‘Dear Cristiano Ronaldo, if disrespect is saying what I said, then I am disrespecting you because I said the reality of the facts’ “.