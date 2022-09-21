WWE extends the paid vacation schedule for its employees

The new regime of WWE continues to effect changes in the company at all levels, from the television product, directed by Triple H after his appointment as the new creative chief, and later Content Director of the company, to the roster, passing through the rest of the employees, who have been very positive about the new direction of the company.

As for the latter, it should be noted that WWE has recently implemented new changes that will be to the liking of its staff. In this sense, Fightful Select has reported that this Tuesday, Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan and Triple H held a meeting with all employees with the aim of raising morale within the company.

During the meeting, employees were informed that their paid vacation schedule would be significantly extendedwith the company adding Veteran’s Day, Liberation Day, Thanksgiving Eve, as well as a variable holiday to the 2023 calendar. Here’s the current list of dates for next year :

New Year’s Day

MLK Day (Martin Luther King Day)

President’s Day

Memorial Day

Juneteenth (Liberation Day)

Independence´s Day (July 3 and 4)

Labor Day

Veteran’s Day

Thanksgiving (November 22-24)

Holiday Break (Christmas Holidays) (December 25-29)

It should be noted that WWE will be on tour on several of these dates, so some days off may vary. Meanwhile, company executives also informed employees that the company will expand its flexible working policy, details of which will be announced soon.

