Will Smith resumes his career after an incident with Chris Rock and will produce a new film

Almost half a year has passed since the incident that forever marked the 2022 Oscars, Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock, and social networks are far from forgetting it. But although he earned negative reviews from all over the Internet, the actor is convinced to move forward with his career. Via dead line it is reported that Will returns to the work of producer in Paramount company. Has he been able to leave behind what happened at the most important awards ceremony in Hollywood?

All those who know a little about pop culture or faithfully follow all the news of cinema and television remember that night of March 27, when Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia. Will he got up from his seat, walked to the stage and gave the host an impressive smack in the face completely live. Some thought that everything was set up, others that it was very real, the latter being true. The networks were filled with opinions of the event and, after a long time, the Oscars became a world trend, surpassing known numbers.

The consequences were not long in reaching the life of Will Smith, who was forced to resign from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, in which he was a voter; In addition, the organization itself banned him from the event and he will not be able to attend the entire next decade. A couple of days after the hit, the actor posted an apology online and, several weeks later, a long video in which he returns to send a few words to Rock, hoping that in the future they can be friends once again.

Half a year from the Oscars, it is revealed that Will Smith will produce Brilliance in conjunction with Paramount and its Westbrook Studios company; It will be based on the homonymous novel and will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Although not confirmed, IndieWire hopes that the actor himself will be chosen as the main star. The story focuses on Nick Cooper, a federal agent who is in charge of persecuting members of the 1% of the population known as “abnormal” or “bright”, who are able to see the future, among other powers. However, it turns out that Cooper and his daughter are part of this exclusive segment, so the protagonist will have to make difficult decisions as he manages to thwart a civil war.

One of the following projects Will Smith It was the sequel to Soy Leyenda (70%), a 2007 film that enjoyed great success among the public and stands out as one of the actor’s most recognized works. News of a new installment was announced in February and now fans are wondering how the story will unfold given the circumstances the actor is going through. Smith and Michael B. Jordan were slated to work as executive producers, and in fact, it was the latter who convinced Will to go ahead with the idea. It is worth mentioning that the original novel of I’m legend It does not have a second part, so it was something completely original. We may never know.

Another recent title in which Will Smith participate as a producer Bel Air, reboot of the classic nineties sit-com in which we have a completely new cast. The first season of the series has already aired on Peacock and all its chapters are available there; Although the reviews turned out to be quite mixed, a second season is already expected for 2023.

