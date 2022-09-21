Why Leonardo DiCaprio and Daniel Day Lewis Can’t Stand Each Other

Leonardo Dicaprio Y Daniel Day-Lewis starred in the early 2000s gangs of new york, the historical film directed by Martin Scorsese. But it seems that although the film is a masterpiece, the filming was not easy between its protagonists.

It all has to do with the commitment of the interpreter of Billy, the Butcher with his role. The actor is used to getting inside the characters in each filming, something that makes him achieve unique interpretations. But for this, he not only acts during the days on the set, but also outside of it.

Leo and Daniel in Gangs of New York.

Daniel Day Lewis was very into his role as Billy, the butcher, and for that reason when he walked through the streets of Rome, the city in which the film was shot, he was always looking for someone to fight. He insulted everyone who spoke to him and put on a very unfriendly face constantly. That happened with Leonardo Dicaprio.

During the long months of filming, the actor refused to speak to the Titanic star. “Two days after starting I said: ‘Good morning, Daniel,’ and he left grumbling,” Leo said in anguish.

“I thought, ‘Oh shit, the game is on.’ I don’t think we exchanged another word during the nine months we were there. It was just Bill the Butcher and that was it.” DiCaprio Surprised. But that was not all that happened between them in that movie.

Related news

Constantly Daniel Day-Lewis I was looking for Leonardo Dicaprio for fight. So much so that in one scene he broke his nose and it wouldn’t stop bleeding but he decided to continue shooting. At that time, everyone around claimed that the fracture had been caused by the young actor, something that made him feel very bad since it was not.

One of the scenes they shot together.

“He broke his nose, really, but he did it by hitting a sandbag and not me. Was not me! He should have headbutted me in the face, but he had protection, even if it is not seen in the film, ”he told about it to defend himself against the accusations.