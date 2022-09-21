why it comes and how to reduce it

Tachycardia is characterized by an increase in heart rate over 100 beats per minute and can be caused by both a physical condition and an anxious state. What is the relationship between stress and the feeling of having your heart in your throat? Read the article to find out.

There tachycardia, understood as an increase in heart rate, is one of the most common symptoms associated with anxiety. But why does it come and how can it be done to reduce its effect? There are gods remedies to decrease palpitations? One of them is practicing mindfulness, just as explained in this video.

Your browser cannot view this video

Video of Victory Salvo

What is tachycardia

Tachycardia manifests itself with a feeling of racing heart and falls into the category of palpitations, that is to say in the set of alterations of the heart rhythm. Tachycardia causes an increase in the heart rate, which reaches over 100 beats per minute. But how do you know if this disorder has a physical cause or if it is caused by anxiety?

Typically, one heart rate which remains within 130 beats per minute falls into an anxious tachycardia, while a frequency higher than 150/200 beats per minute belongs to the cardiological tachycardia group.

Furthermore, a rapid but regular heartbeat is a typical symptom of anxious tachycardia, while that with a rhythm irregular occurs due to heart disease.

Another difference concerns the ways in which palpitations arise: panic attack tachycardia begins gradually, while pathological tachycardia arises abruptly.

There are also typical symptoms that are associated with anxiety tachycardia, such as, for example, the appearance of fear and anguish, sweating and tremors in the case of anxiety, and chest pain in the case of heart problems.

But how panic attacks are characterized? They fall into the category of pathologies of psychological origin and can strongly affect the life of those who suffer from them. Here are their main symptoms:

presence of palpitations

fear and distress

sweating

chills

hot flashes

confusion

increased heart rate

Anxiety tachycardia

By anxiety tachycardia, or anxious tachycardia, we mean a sinus-type tachycardia that originates fromactivation of the fight / flight system and that it is caused by feelings of fear and anguish that characterize those suffering from anxiety. In severe cases, tachycardia, which is only a symptom, can degenerate into a panic attack, or it can occur at night accompanied by insomnia and palpitations. Anxiety tachycardia it has no physical originthat is, it is not caused by a pathology, but the cause is psychological, although in many cases it can be exacerbated by the consumption of drugs or alcohol.

But what is the cause that determines tachycardia in anxious people? The reason is linked to the fact that, when the idea that there is an imminent danger arises from the brain, a defense message immediately starts that triggers precise physical symptoms: the muscles contract, the blood supply decreases in the peripheral areas, the breathing becomes faster, and, above all, the heart starts beating fast, causing tachycardia. In those suffering from anxiety, this mechanism is activated even without there being a real problem, but only when certain psychological processes are triggered or at certain precise moments.

Remedies for anxiety tachycardia

In addition to knowing the factors that cause anxious tachycardia, there are gods remedies to lessen the consequences? You can try natural cures based on relaxing homeopathic products, acupuncture or meditation techniques. Alternatively, it has been shown that thephysical activity outdoors helps to decrease the severity of anxiety.

Very useful, then, is to start one therapy with a psychotherapist specializing in anxiety and panic attacks. In the most serious cases, the doctor can also prescribe anti-anxiety drugs that have the function of blocking the panic attack.

NEWS

LETTER tips, news, curiosities and much more!

What to do during an anxiety attack

How to behave during an anxiety attack which causes tachycardia and distress? Here are some tips to reduce the symptoms of these disorders:

learn to breathe with the diaphragm and perform very deep inhalations and exhalations

get away and walk

inhale a few drops of relaxing essence

if possible, listen to some music

Once the anxiety attack has passed, it is best to contact a doctor e start a cure time, in addition to eliminating the symptoms through drugs or other remedies, also to prevent the risk of developing further disorders to act on the causes that cause them. Understanding the origin of stress mental therapy that then leads to tachycardia is, in fact, of primary importance, however in general with a psychological therapy (for example cognitive behavioral therapy) it is easier and faster to get to the source of the problem.