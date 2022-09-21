Why is it not recommended to use plaster on damp walls?

For Mexicans who are building or remodeling their home, there are many things where they can save or spend to have the house of their dreams. From the material for the roof, the electrical installation or even the material for the walls. The latter is important so that your house looks the most elegant and best finished.

To make these expenses you can do it out of your own pocket or in case of contributing with the Institute of the National Fund for Housing for Workers (Infonavit), use one of the programs they offer for remodeling your home, such as Mejoravit or ConstruYo.

Why shouldn’t you use plaster to finish your walls if there are moisture problems?

If you are in the process of remodeling or building your home and want a cleaner finish on your walls, one of the most common options is to use construction plaster, but although it gives a very clean and professional finish to your walls, it is not recommended when there is a moisture problem.

The reason why it is not recommended is because after a while you will see how the humidity returns and you will have to remove the material again to repair it and if the source from which the water is filtering is not definitively removed, it will continue appearing. Making you waste both money and time.

For this, before starting to use this type of material for your walls, you should check that there are no external leaks so that when the rains arrive, do not be surprised by the damp spots that may appear.

Another reason why it happens is when the roof is not waterproofed or there is no finish for the water sources that are on the outside. To avoid this, you should always check before doing any remodeling, where the water stagnates and how it can affect the structure of your home.

