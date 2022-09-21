Where was the movie Forrest Gump filmed?

Forrest Gump premiered in 1994. It was directed by Robert Zemeckis and starred actor Tom Hanks alongside Gary Sinise, Sally Field, Robin Wright and Mykelti Williamson. This dramatic comedy became a box office success, and today we remember in what places it was filmed.

Having passed so many years, it is difficult to imagine another actor who is not Tom Hanks What Forrest Gump. Among many extraordinary facts that have come to light about this successful film, very few know that Hanks improvised one of the most memorable lines.

It’s about the moment where Bubba says to Forrest, “My first name is Benjamin Buford Blue, but people call me ‘Bubba,'” and that’s when Hanks goes off script to say, “My name is Forrest Gump. . People call me ‘Forrest Gump.'” Zemeckis was so impressed and delighted that he decided to leave it on the record.

In the same way, another of the curious facts is that the famous bench where he was seen sitting in the park was not a real bench, and that is where the answer to what places was filmed the movie.

While there are benches in Chippewa Square, Savannah, Georgia’s somber historic landmark and location of the play, this one seen in the park was not located where the director needed it to be.

Because of that, they decided to incorporate the piece that allowed Tom Hanks comfortably wait for the bus. A fiberglass prop bench that is now in the Savannah Museum of History was used for this.

And while this green space is now a garden, nothing stops fans of Forrest Gump keep going to take photos.

Other locations where the movie was filmed

there were several places location where it was filmed Forrest Gump. Some of them are: Flagstaff, Halchita, Los Angeles, Savannah, St Helena, Varnville, Washington, and West Glacier. And they all remained in the memory for being the different scenarios where iconic moments of the work that will never be forgotten were recorded.

Savannah, one of the iconic locations where the movie Forrest Gump was filmed

Also, among other data that probably few know, in this movie, Tom Hanks had the privilege of performing alongside her daughter, Elizabeth. If you pay attention, you can spot her involvement as the grumpy redhead in the bus scene.

And you, what do you remember most about Forrest Gump?