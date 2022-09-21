VIPs have left Instagram: they no longer post anything

Also VIP they desert en masse Instagram. The super influencers – including movie stars, top models and singers – snub the application of Meta and the average of posts published per day is collapsing dramatically. The most active only publish one post a day, and this too is a fact that makes Meta’s headquarters tremble. Is it possible that Mark Zuckerberg’s empire has come to an end?

This was revealed by an investigation by DatamediaHub. The news is disarming: on average, VIPs publish 0.03 posts per day. The top 13 globally are limited to posting one piece of content per day. Too little to keep users glued to the screen.

The report tracks 400 celebrities: from Ariana Grande to Justin Bieber, passing through Kim Kardashian, which deserves a separate chapter. Yep, because the empress of influencers provides an important map back alone on the nature of the problem. It’s not that VIPs have taken a monastic vow and renounced the ephemeral nature of the web. They simply moved elsewhere: Kardashian, for example, continues to publish videos and dance in bursts on TikTok. She simply she got tired of Instagram, which is now becoming more and more out of date – a fate already widely met by Facebook, now disgusted by the very young (and not only by them).

All the fault of micro-entertainment. Stories and photos are no longer liked, users now want videos up to two minutes long. That is the main dish of the menu of TikTok. Instagram – badly and belatedly – has tried to pursue this trend with its own Reelsbut for the moment they have proved to be a resounding flop.



