They hold workshops in Timilpan on healthy diets for grandparents

To guide the adults over 60 years of age in the municipality of Timilpan about a healthy diet, as well as promote practices and habits that contribute to their healththe Multidisciplinary Brigade of the Ministry of Social Development of Mexico instructed in the preparation of dishes and dietary suggestions based on the needs and conditions of the participants.

The Brigade, made up of nutrition specialists, explained to those over 60 years of age from Timilpan about the benefits of implementing a balanced diet, taking the plate of good eating as a reference.

Preparation of dishes

Before starting with the handling of food, the brigade directed by the Secretariat of Social Development, headed by Alejandra del Moral, taught the elderly about the technique of hand washing, with the aim of carrying out the activity hygienically.

As part of the practical activity, a soy ceviche recipe was developed with vegetables such as tomato, onion and serrano pepper, since it is an alternative to replace the consumption of red meat.

Subsequently, the attendees helped with the preparation by chopping the ingredients, to finally mix everything and taste the dish.

Several games of the game were made so that the older adults listened to the information more than once to learn the aforementioned.

Soy Benefits

During the workshop, the nutritional value of soybeans and the properties that help the body of older adults were mentioned because it is an abundant source of vegetable proteins and has an adequate content of essential amino acids that help reduce cholesterol levels in the blood.

