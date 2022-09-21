There are problems with one of the instruments on the Webb telescope

Photo : Ball Aerospace

The Webb Space Telescope has been sending amazing images of the cosmos from its “perfect” alignment earlier this year, but nothing is completely perfect, even in a $10 billion telescope. Apparently, one of the observation mechanisms of the Webb has had some problems and mission engineers are working to find a solution.

On August 24, a mechanism used in the spectroscope medium resolution (MRS) of the Webb experienced “increased friction” while setting up for a scientific observation, NASA said in a publication of on Tuesday. The space agency called a meeting of the anomaly review board on September 6 to “assess the best way forward.” As the board works to analyze the problem and develop strategies to resolve it NASA has stopped observations using this particular mode.

The MRS observing mode is part of the mid-infrared instrument of the Webb (MIRI), which uses a camera and spectrograph to view light in the mid-infrared part of the spectrum ( wavelengths that are longer than what human eyes can see). MIRI has four observation modes: imaging, coronagraphic imaging, low resolution spectroscopy, and medium resolution spectroscopy. MRS is useful for observing signs of interaction of light and matter, such as emissions from molecules and dust in planet-forming disks.

Failure in question affects a mechanism that works like a “wheel ” for the MRS observation mode, allowing scientists to select between short, medium and long wavelengths when making observations using that particular mode, according to NASA.

For now, that mode is on hold while NASA tries to fix the problem. “The observatory is in good health and MIRI’s other three observing modes (imaging, low-resolution spectroscopy, and coronagraphy) are operating normally and continue to function. available for scientific observations,” the space agency wrote.

The Webb has recently wowed us with images of neighboring planets Mars Y Jupiterbut the telescope is also preparing to give us unprecedented views of the distant universe from its position in space 1.5 million kilometers from the earth. Webb is expected to work for about 20 years or more, so hopefully you can experience Some failed s technical sa along your journey.