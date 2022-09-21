The statue of Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam that looks so real it’s scary

The figures of actors, actresses and other renowned personalities have become normal. It is common to see that a celebrity is replicated with his own sculpture to immortalize his physique. Sometimes, however, things go too well and the resemblances are so authentic and well-crafted that they are frightening. That is just what has happened with Dwayne Johnson and a representation that has been made of him characterized as Black Adam, the next component of the DC universe in the cinema to hit the big screen on October 21. Muckle Mannequins has posted this latest work with The Rock on their Instagram. The statue in question is made at natural size and has a head made of resin and silicone to achieve greater realism.

Notably this figure is not for sale and that it is not part of the promotion of the film, despite the fact that from Muckle Mannequins we can find other DC figures such as Superman or Wonder Woman. The goal is simply to offer a more real and palpable vision of the character of Dwayne Johnson, who now has a new commercial face thanks to the release of the Warner film (which is part of that long-term plan of 10 years to reinvigorate DC and turn it into something akin to Marvel Studios). As you have been able to verify, the statue in question is scary and all, because it seems that the former WWE wrestler himself is in front of us.

Black Adam is one of the most important pillars of Warner right now

Black Adam It is one of the last bullets in Warner’s chamber for this 2022. The company has lost massive tons of money on its productions and now its releases are being limited. In addition, now Warner has been involved in a new controversy by clearing Ezra Miller’s criminal record ahead of the premiere of Flashwhose launch will continue scheduled for June 23, 2023.