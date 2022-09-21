The Motorola Edge 30 Neo can now be purchased in Spain with a launch promo

The cheapest of the Motorola Edge 30, which boasts Pantone colors and very striking notification LEDs, can now be purchased in Spain

just a few days ago Motorola introduced us to his new Edge 30 family with three models of smartphones for all tastes, a Motorola Edge 30 Ultra intended for cutting premium with a 200-megapixel camera, the midsize Motorola Edge 30 Fusion with the layer of flagship killer that OnePlus no longer carries and last but not least, this new Motorola Edge 30 Neo that wants to become a bestseller by attractiveness, hardware, possibilities and prices.

And it is precisely this Motorola Edge 30 Neo that we want to talk to you about, well This affordable smartphone with highly compensated specifications is already on sale in Spain in its four colors –Very Peri, Black Onyx, Ice Palace Y Aquafoam– and in a single memory configuration with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, at a recommended price of 399 euros and with a very interesting launch gift in the form of a smart alarm clock, as the manufacturer will give you a Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with Google Assistant and integrated wireless charging base.

In fact, you can now go to Motorola’s own website and get your unit in their online store choosing any of the finishes, or even book it and pick it up at retailers as important as El Corte Inglés where you have available the models in black and purple with free financing… Right here we leave you the purchase links!

And in case you want to know what’s so special about this potential Motorola bestsellerwell here we leave you first hand the impressions of our UrbanTecno colleagues so that you can see it live and live (or not so much live), but at least on video from your TikTok account:

As you have seen, it is a very compensated phone in all its aspects, with a modern design that also boasts the new collaboration between Motorola and Pantonewhich includes the chip of the corresponding color and the star finish on the back, with the winner “color of the year 2022” called Very Peri and with some already classic purple tones.

Not only that, and it is that to round off an excellent design exercise it seems that the developers of Motorola and Lenovo wanted to pick up the gauntlet of Nothing, surrounding the camera module with a strip of LEDs that will serve as a notification light in a more measured approach to that Glyph Interface.

And in case you are left wanting more before reserving your unit, well right here you have the data sheet complete and the direct link to our product sheet with all the details:

Technical sheet and specifications

Motorola Edge 30 Neo Technical sheet and specifications Dimensions 152.9 x 71.2 x 7.75 (mm) Weight 155(g) Screen P-OLED 6.28 inches, 100% DCI-P3, 120Hz pixel density FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels), 419 dpi, 20:9 aspect ratio Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G (6nm), octa-core @ 2.2GHz and Adreno 619 GPU RAM 8GB Storage 128 or 256GB Operating system Android 12, My UX connectivity 5G SA/NSA (dual SIM), Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Dual-Band, aGPS, Bluetooth 5.1 LE, NFC, USB Type-C OTG rear cameras 64 MP (wide) f/1.8 + 13 MP (ultrawide) f/2.2 120º, PDAF autofocus, OIS, HDR, FHD video @ 30/60/120fps, LED flash Frontal camera 32 MP (wide) f/2.4 Drums 4,020 mAh (non-removable), fast charging 68 W, wireless charging 5 W Others Splash and dust resistant IP52, stereo speakers, integrated fingerprint reader (optical), notification LEDs framing the rear cameras

Motorola Edge 30 Neo: a compact mid-range dressed in the “color of the year” with wireless charging and a price

And as a ‘bonus track’, we also have exclusive discount codes for the Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Ultra

If this mobile is too small for you and you want superior featuresyou can also go to the official Motorola store and use the following exclusive discount codeswith whom you can subtract 100 euros from the final price of both mobiles:

