The leather jackets to invest in this fall 2022

The leather jackets Are the fashion pieces that return punctually every mid-season and condense the story of how a garment symbolizing subcultures conquered international catwalks.

All its versions – from the blazer to the jacket – are dressed in more or less shiny leather, becoming the star accessory for iconic looks: some wear the leather jackets with a T-shirt and jeans following in the footsteps of Marlon Brando in The Servant (1953) and who prefers to dramatize classic elements such as a little black dress or a longuette skirt.

Both on the catwalk and in Street Style, going through some iconic 90s outfits (think of Winona Ryder or Gwyneth Paltrow), there are many variations of the leather jacket that give us an authentic and original aesthetic of a garment without season or gender. And that’s why we like it.

Winona Ryder. Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow. Getty Images

vintage leather jackets

The leather jackets they taste different when used. They tell stories of a lifetime, of memories imprinted on the skin with cuts and faded tones, with unused hooks and rain-worn lapels. Long nights of rest with friends, wandering aimlessly through the streets.

A motorcycle jacket keeps distant memories on the skin, of a love that was born and then ended, of a friendship that was never consummated in time or of a company that is no longer to be found. But that second hand jacket as soon as it is worn it carries with it a sweet and sour nostalgia that can hardly be experienced with a new coat or tailored jacket. Essentially, the leather jackets They are stories to take with you: it is the past that returns or the experience of another that you want to share, through the choice of a vintage or recycled garment from the family wardrobe.

Drew Barrymore. Getty Images

Then there is fashion, which is literally fascinated by this nostalgic image and has the power to recreate those same stories through the choice of timely details for garments that are already available in stores. At first glance, it is the ‘state of the leather’ that defines whether that garment has a lived-in feel or not: designers propose porous, wrinkled, faded but, above all, thick leathers (when the technologies were not yet sufficiently developed to offer light and malleable skins like fabrics).

Second, for achieve a style vintage you have to think about the cut, as well as the fit: wide models, with pronounced shoulders, are rediscovered, which seem stolen from the male wardrobe (from dad, older brother or boyfriend). The example is Miu Miu itself, which has created a capsule collection of vintage leather jackets for Fall-Winter 2022/2023: original models, tracked in markets and stores around the world that the Maison has edited to give us an updated and cool version. Seen on the catwalk –Upcycled by Miu Miu– is now available in stores.

The studded jacket

Not all leather jackets have studs. In fact, it is not this material that defines the status of the garment that has entered the common imagination as biker culture symbol, but the small details that compose it. You have to review the story, when a motorcyclist goes to a small store on the Lower East Side of New York and orders a leather jacket from the brothers Irving and Jack Scott to protect him from the cold and the rain during long trips on two wheels. Taking a model that they already had in the store, they unexpectedly add a zipper and metal rivets: that leather jacket thus becomes a ‘stud’.