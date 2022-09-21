“The Fabelmans” wins the People’s Choice Award

Steven Spielberg after winning the Toronto Film Festival’s People’s Choice award for The Fabelmans spoke about the award and his film.

What did Steven Spielberg say?

“As I said on stage the other night, ‘Above all, I’m happy I brought this movie to Toronto!’ This is the most personal film I’ve ever made and everyone’s warm welcome to Toronto made my first film visit to TIFF so intimate and personal for me and my entire Fabelman family. Thanks to Cameron Bailey and the incredible TIFF staff; thanks to Universal Pictures; and a very special thank you to all the Toronto movie fans who made this past weekend one I will never forget“.

The Fabelmans and the Oscar

With this award and many think Fabelmans is after the exciting TIFF premiere a week ago, the Oscar favorite, at least for now, means the film is in a good starting position for Universal and Spielberg’s most personal film. And obviously in contention for the best director.

The list of winners of the 2022 Toronto Film Festival

IMDbPro Short Cuts Award for Best Film

Snow in September, dir. Lkhagvadulam (Dulmaa) Purev-Ochir.

NETPAC Award

Sweet As, dir. Jub Clerc

Toronto Film Festival: FIPRESCI Prize

Basil Khalil’s A Gaza Weekend

Amplify Voices Award for Best Canadian Feature Film

To Kill A Tiger, dir. Nisha Pahuja

Special Mention for Best Canadian Feature Film

Viking, dir. Stéphane Lafleur

Toronto Film Festival: Amplify Voices Award

Leonor Will Never Die, dir. Martika Ramirez Escobar

Special Mention for Best Feature from an Emerging BIPOC Filmmaker

Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On, dir. Madison Thomas.

Shawn Mendes Foundation Changemaker Award

Luis De Filippis’ Something You Said Last Night.

Toronto Film Festival: Platform Prize

Riceboy Sleeps, written and directed by Anthony Shim

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD

For the 45th year, the People’s Choice Awards distinguish the audience’s top title at the festival as voted by the viewing public. All films in TIFF’s Official Selection were eligible.

TIFF People’s Choice Midnight Madness Award

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story dir. Eric Appel

First runner-up: Pearl dir. Ti West.

Second runner-up: The Blackening dir. Tim Story

TIFF People’s Choice Documentary Award

Black Ice dir. Hubert Davis

First runner-up: Maya and the Wave dir. Stephanie Johnes

Second runner-up: 752 Is Not a Number dir. Babak Payami

Toronto Film Festival: People’s Choice Award

The Fabelmans dir. Steven Spielberg

First runner-up: Women Talking dir. Sarah Polley

Second runner-up: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery dir. Rian Johnson

Oscar 2023: who will have the nomination for best leading actor?