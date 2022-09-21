“The Fabelmans” wins the People’s Choice Award
Steven Spielberg after winning the Toronto Film Festival’s People’s Choice award for The Fabelmans spoke about the award and his film.
What did Steven Spielberg say?
“As I said on stage the other night, ‘Above all, I’m happy I brought this movie to Toronto!’ This is the most personal film I’ve ever made and everyone’s warm welcome to Toronto made my first film visit to TIFF so intimate and personal for me and my entire Fabelman family. Thanks to Cameron Bailey and the incredible TIFF staff; thanks to Universal Pictures; and a very special thank you to all the Toronto movie fans who made this past weekend one I will never forget“.
The Fabelmans and the Oscar
With this award and many think Fabelmans is after the exciting TIFF premiere a week ago, the Oscar favorite, at least for now, means the film is in a good starting position for Universal and Spielberg’s most personal film. And obviously in contention for the best director.
The list of winners of the 2022 Toronto Film Festival
IMDbPro Short Cuts Award for Best Film
Snow in September, dir. Lkhagvadulam (Dulmaa) Purev-Ochir.
NETPAC Award
Sweet As, dir. Jub Clerc
Toronto Film Festival: FIPRESCI Prize
Basil Khalil’s A Gaza Weekend
Amplify Voices Award for Best Canadian Feature Film
To Kill A Tiger, dir. Nisha Pahuja
Special Mention for Best Canadian Feature Film
Viking, dir. Stéphane Lafleur
Toronto Film Festival: Amplify Voices Award
Leonor Will Never Die, dir. Martika Ramirez Escobar
Special Mention for Best Feature from an Emerging BIPOC Filmmaker
Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On, dir. Madison Thomas.
Shawn Mendes Foundation Changemaker Award
Luis De Filippis’ Something You Said Last Night.
Toronto Film Festival: Platform Prize
Riceboy Sleeps, written and directed by Anthony Shim
PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD
For the 45th year, the People’s Choice Awards distinguish the audience’s top title at the festival as voted by the viewing public. All films in TIFF’s Official Selection were eligible.
TIFF People’s Choice Midnight Madness Award
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story dir. Eric Appel
First runner-up: Pearl dir. Ti West.
Second runner-up: The Blackening dir. Tim Story
TIFF People’s Choice Documentary Award
Black Ice dir. Hubert Davis
First runner-up: Maya and the Wave dir. Stephanie Johnes
Second runner-up: 752 Is Not a Number dir. Babak Payami
Toronto Film Festival: People’s Choice Award
The Fabelmans dir. Steven Spielberg
First runner-up: Women Talking dir. Sarah Polley
Second runner-up: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery dir. Rian Johnson
