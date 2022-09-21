The director of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ warns that he has a blacklist of actors

Following in the footsteps of Brad Pitt, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ director James Gunn admitted he has a blacklist of actors he wouldn’t work with for the world.. And it is that, although his name is not as well known as that of Steven Spielberg, James Cameron, Martin Scorsese or George Lucas, the truth is that Gunn has worked with a huge list of celebrities, including Margot Robbie, Sylvester Stallone, Idris Elba, Chris Pratt and Viola Davis. However, the director has stated through his social networks that he does not tolerate irresponsible artists with a bad attitude, so he prefers not to hire them and add them to his blacklist so as not to coincide with them in any other production.

“I always do due diligence on actors and production managers. Also with filmmakers, actors, producers and crew members I trust. If I find that they are idiots (not just moody or curmudgeonly, but real idiots) or irresponsible… Then I don’t hire them. Some actors that I already know are not even considered by me to work with me, ”she indicated through his Twitter account.

Likewise, the filmmaker assured that he prefers to replace any actor before having to endure bad attitudes that can affect the harmony within the film sets. “If it’s his temperament and it’s something serious, I’ll find another actor immediately,” Gunn added before revealing that he has in his hands a blacklist with the names of celebrities he will not work with again. “Life is too short to put up with idiots. The same applies if they are repeatedly very late, which is something I hate, or if they are unprepared. I have a long list of actors, very famous or not, that I will never work with for these reasons,” he said.

The director of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ points out which actor is an example to follow for his responsibility and good attitude

In order to stay away from controversy, James Gunn has decided to keep the names of those celebrities he has blacklisted secret. However, he did want to highlight an actor with whom he feels very comfortable when working due to his dedication and commitment to each of the projects. This is John Cena, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion who has recently become one of the super heroes in fashion for his character as ‘Peacemaker’ in the HBO Max series ‘The Peacemaker’ and in the movie ‘The Suicide Squad’ (2021).



John Cena

“JohnCena is one of the best people to work with: always prepared, punctual and kind to everyone. He and many of my regulars are among the actors I’ve been dying to work with. I want to mention them all, but the scarcity of characters means that I would leave many out, “concluded the filmmaker in his post on Twitter.