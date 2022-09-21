so you can get product trials or interact with OPPO

OPPO celebrates its 18th birthday by introducing us to the new ‘OPPO Global Community’, a community to rule them all within the OPPO ecosystem.

Although here in Europe it is not that it is one of the oldest companies in the mobile market, the truth is that OPPO turns 18 and has begun to celebratethis time offering us some beads brushstrokes of a future that undoubtedly paints bright attending to the latest movements of the manufacturer based in Dongguan.

Not in vain, the latest top-of-the-range smartphones from OPPO point to the throne of the Android catalog directly in this 2022, especially thanks to the Hasselblad signed photographic system which mounts the OPPO Find X5 Pro and waiting now new additions and some strategic movement such as the evolution of the Marisilicon X NPUs or the arrival of the hypothetical self-made chipsets that OPPO has in mind for the coming months.

In any case, the most interesting movement and the one that you will like the most of all this OPPO’s 18th birthday is undoubtedly the presentation of the new OPPO Global Community and its immediate launch on community.oppo.com, following a similar strategy to that of Xiaomi and its Mi community in order to give voice and vote to users and fans to guide the next steps of the brand in the market.

Sign up here for the OPPO Global Community totally free

The best OPPO phones you can buy: updated guide in 2022

Obviously the community of fans and OPPO users will have registration and free accessin addition to the possibility of accessing surveys, new product testing both in the hardware and software part and to many more advantages, all with the intention of “provide an inclusive and open ecosystem for all OPPO users”which will now have a place where interaction and exchange of information is facilitated as much as possibleboth among the users themselves and with the company.

Basically, the main advantages of the new OPPO Global Community reside around the new “O-Chat” service and the possibility that it offers us to chat about the brand’s products and services directly with other users and the company, in addition to accessing previews of new products within the “Ambassador Program” that will open within the community.

From OPPO we summarize all the possibilities of your Global Community in the following list:

Direct communication between users and OPPO to exchange feedback about products and services.

Possibility of contacting OPPO expert technicians to resolve doubts with the devices.

O-Chat to talk and share with other users in real time.

New “OPPO Lifesetter” service to share our stories and opinions and inspire other users.

Access to information and updates about OPPO and its next moves before anyone else.

Possibility of registering for tests beta of new products.

OPPO’s sustainable growth will be underpinned by four key areas

In addition to announcing this new community of users and fans, from OPPO they have also wanted to reaffirm their commitment and their corporate social responsibilityfirst presenting a series of documentaries in which some of its employees tell of their experience working in the company. You can see them from this link.

Not only that, and the fact is that the Chinese manufacturer has also confirmed that they will work for Protect the environment extending the life cycle of your products, reducing plastic in sales packages and adopting new technologies like Battery Health Engine that allows to maintain more than 80% of remaining capacity after 1,600 complete load cycles. This means, according to OPPO, “twice the average”.

They also tell us about a program called Renovators Emerging Artists for encourage young creators in their businesses imagining the future of technology, something that they will also try from within, evolving its functionalities to achieve greater accessibility on all devices in order to help in digital inclusion.

The fourth and last point in which OPPO promises to work is in health and wellnesswith new technologies like OPPO Health Lab or OPPO Health Research Kit that will grow to put on the market new wearables and devices that help us improve our quality of life and to avoid mental or physical health problems arising from the use of electronic products.