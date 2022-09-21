So is today Coco, the daughter of Courteney Cox and David Arquette, who is 18 years old

Courteney Cox’s only daughter with David Arquette, Coco, is now 18 and has become a celebrity on social networks with more than 316,000 followers on his Instagram account, where he shares fun moments with his friends, family and some selfies that show that inherited the beauty of the star of Friends.

In the last photo she shared on her profile, she appears while wearing a black blouse, straight hair parted in front and shows off her blonde hair.

Before, her hair was chocolate-colored and she kept it that way for a long time, although she also likes to try some more risky styles.

Although he has a large number of followers and fans, he does not share as much content, because it only has a total of 37 photographs. The relationship between Courteney and Coco is good, as the actress has described on several occasions, they even consider themselves “accomplices”. The young woman often “raids” her mother’s wardrobe in search of some popular outfits on red carpets or movies.

Then-couple Courteney and David welcomed their only daughter in June 2004 and both struggled with multiple miscarriages.

Coco and her mom Courteney Cox share fun moments together @courteneycox

In May 2004, the actress opened up about her process in an interview for NBCNews: “It was strange because everyone in my family has children. Nobody has a problem. So I thought that would be my case,” Cox explained.

Although Courteney now shares endearing moments with her daughter, conceiving her was quite a journey she went through while filming the series. Friends: “I remember one time I had a miscarriage and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston’s character) was giving birth. It was at the same time (…) It was terrible having to be funny”, he added.

David Arquette is also committed to taking care of his daughter despite the divorce. The actor gave an interview a long time ago and said that he communicates with his ex-partner thanks to Coco. “We never struggled in the process of divorce and raising our daughterso our relationship is based on respect ”, detailed the former professional wrestler at the time.

Although she is usually reserved and not in the public eye like her mother, some aspects of her personality have been revealed thanks to Cox’s interviews and her TikTok account. In March of this year she said that her daughter is hard to impress, even if she brings some celebrities to her house, like Zac Efron and James Marsden.

The two share music videos, so the ’90s celebrity added that it’s not even surprising that Ed Sheraan hangs out at her house on a regular basis. “I was like,do you want to sing with ed tonight? And she says, ‘Um no.’ So I actually bribe her to do stuff with me.”

The celebrity detailed that she is preparing for the feeling of an empty nest when her daughter leaves for college soon. In The Ellen DeGeneres Show assured that she decided to go as far away as possible from Los Angeles (although without mentioning where). “I think Coco does a good job of preparing me for this, she never leaves her room and she’s hardly home. If she stays, her door is closed, so I don’t think she will affect me that much,” she stated.