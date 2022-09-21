See inside John Wick’s car

Keanu Reeves became one of the most followed actors in the 1990s. Some time after his fame faded, the Canadian actor returned to the front pages with his portrayal of John Wick. He knows the inside of this avenger’s chariot.

After his appearance as Neo in the trilogy of The Matrix, Keanu Reeves He became – without fear of exaggeration – the most recognized actor in the world. This science-fiction film was a starting point for new generations of films of the genre that had as a reference what was done by the Wachowski sisters.

Since thenthe fame -and flame- of the Canadian actor faded until he returned to embody another unforgettable character: John Wick. This avenger has already accumulated three films with resounding success worldwide and a fourth installment is expected in 2023 that also promises to break box office records in movie theaters around the world.

At Tork we take on the task of discovering the interior of the car driven by this man capable of fighting five rivals at the same time and coming out of the confrontation unscathed. Wick drives a 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1one of the ‘muscle car’ most famous in the history of the seventh art and one of the most representative for the North American manufacturer.

Keanu Reeves in his Mustang

The Mustang Mach has a 390 V8 engine which pushes it towards 190 kilometers per hour top speed. Today, a model of this type has a market value of close to 110 thousand dollars. The stamp of this type of car reminds us of the best of a time when the bodies were made of almost impenetrable steel even for Superman himself.

But the interior of the Mustang Mach is also one of its most celebrated features. With an all-wood dashboard, interior details play a vital role in recreating a visual experience within the reach of just a few cars. in the world of motors. Its thin steering wheel with few horns is part of a whole culture that has been lost over the years where technology and comfort are now prioritized before firmness and power.

+ This is the interior of John Wick’s car