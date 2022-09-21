Reese Witherspoon’s latest hit

In the film the wild girl, by director Olivia Newman, loneliness and rootlessness are shown through the landscape. The hauntingly beautiful places that surround Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones) may be as much a reflection of her emotions as they are a symbol of loneliness. Also, from the sensation of profound desolation that reflects nature, converted into the only refuge and home. The film can be seen in theaters already.

It is a curious combination that the director turns into an elaborate and well-considered idea about good and evil as wild facts. In particular, to narrate the mystery of a female character who stands solely on her strength and convictions. Edgar-Jones’s Kya is a survivor. But also an allegory of inner freedom that becomes increasingly complex as history shows its hardest points.

There is nothing simple about this frail-looking figure, who emerges from emotional and physical isolation by force of will. Newman knows this and conceives of all of Kya’s secrets as part of a larger universe. Accused of murder, she breaks her distance from the world around her, you will have to start a harrowing path towards your worst memories. At the same time, find a balance factor to understand that the courage that animates her comes from her convictions.

Away from any stereotype, and so complicated as to be a plot rarity, in the character of the wild girl Several ideas come together at the same time. From the exploration of strength as a condition other than physical ability to the depth of enigmatic feelings. The film is a look at a type of figure that rarely reaches the cinema screens.

the wild girl: great women from a subtle look

It is no accident that behind this honest and eloquent cinematographic account is the work of Reese Witherspoon. Over the past decade, the actress has devoted a great deal of effort to bringing controversial new looks about women to the big screen and television.

Thanks to her production company Hello Sunshine, the interpreter obtained an unprecedented creative control that allowed her to open doors to projects with a lot of plot power. Quite a novelty, especially when one of the most frequent complaints about the industry hollywood it’s the way women are portrayed.

The mecca of cinema perpetuated over decades a feminine image restricted to a very defined ideal of beauty and youth. In addition, to the background that relegated cinematographic women to an almost insubstantial space.

A clear proof is the recent controversy surrounding the film Good Luck Big Leo, starring Emma Thompson. The film showed the actress’s frontal nude and opened a singular debate about the body of an adult woman in the cinema. “There are few places for realistic female characters,” Thompson commented during the film’s promotion.

A new voice for a new generation of women

Reese Witherspoon’s work seems to be the answer to the search for new languages ​​for women in fiction. Become a powerful and influential voice, she created the conditions for an increasingly noticeable change.

the wild girl It is part of her ambitious plan to show women in the cinema from dimensions other than traditional canons.. Specifically, narratives that involve careful introspection through the female emotional universe. For the actress and producer, plots based on stories about topics such as motherhood, gender and identity are essential.

A work that also includes new literary and cinematographic talents with whom he collaborates by all means at his disposal. The novel the wild girlby Delia Owens, became a success thanks to the book club sponsored by the actress. His arrival in the cinema was a decision that Witherspoon supported at every point in its production. From the search for talent and stages, to the invitation to singer Taylor Swift to write and perform the theme song. The adaptation of the book became a major project for the production company.

Girl power behind and in front of the screen

A year ago, Witherspoon became one of the world’s wealthiest actresses by selling her production company Hello Sunshine for $900 million. But, despite that, the interpreter continues to work on a series of projects with a strong accent on women. The company is also part of Hollywood history, giving way to an entirely new kind of cinematic approach.

The interesting story of Hello Sunshine as a platform for large-scale productions with new points of view began in the year 2000. At that time, the actress was already taking her first steps as an audiovisual creator with the company Type A Films.

It was a first attempt to finance feature films aimed at promoting female talent. However, she had a moderate impact, although she managed to provide a place for female writers in some major projects.

A slow evolution towards more ambitious horizons

In 2012, Witherspoon partnered with Bruna Papandrea to form Pacific Standard, which would become a subsidiary of Hello Sunshine. It was then that the actress’s work began to bear obvious fruit. Since its creation, the objective of the media company was to provide an ideal space for women’s stories told by women.

The actress herself admitted that her first idea about the project was due “to her passion for books.” For Witherspoon, many of the great stories written by female authors never make it to the big screen. For the most part, they must go through insurmountable obstacles, whether financial or due to lack of support from studios and distributors.

So that Hello Sunshine would be more than just a vehicle for talent promotion. Also, a way to create the conditions so that writers, screenwriters, directors and all kinds of talent behind the camera could access the world of cinema. A formula that aroused skepticism in the Hollywood industry, often resistant to similar projects. “I fought against many closed doors. No one opened them for me,” said the actress.

Work and will for a greater change

But, despite the doubts, from the beginning, the efforts had an extraordinary reception. The actress took to the big screen projects like gone girl by David Fincher and Wild by Jean-Marc Vallee. Both one and the other were adaptations of successful novels written by women.. Which showed that the search and exploration of talent from Witherspoon’s point of view had a lot to offer.

In fact Wild, which she also starred in, earned her an Oscar nomination for best actress. Finally, once Pacific Standard officially became Hello Sunshine, she produced Big Little Lies from HBO. The series, based on the book by Liane Moriarty, became an instant hit and one of the biggest series of 2017..

The company then carried out The Morning Show Y Truth Be Told for AppleTV+ in 2019. Also, he managed to adapt Celeste Ng’s novel, Little Fires Everywherein a limited series that premiered in 2020.

At the cinema, the wild girl It is the first of two releases in less than five years, quite an achievement for Witherspoon’s plans. The Hello Sushine calendar also includes the movie version of the book Your Place or Mine?by Julie Highmore. On this occasion, the director will be Aline Brosh McKenna and, although the project does not have a release date, it has already caused expectation.

the wild girl who wanted to reach the stars

the wild girl culminates in a painful redemption. But, at the same time, so sensitive that it surprises with its subtle form in the argument, which shows the conclusion to a hard story.

Like so many other films under the production of Reese Witherspoon, Kya’s strength is shown as the highest point of a discreet and emotional journey. Perhaps, the most eloquent element of a production destined to dialogue in a completely different way about the emotional and intellectual world of women. The greatest legacy that Witherspoon can celebrate in the future.