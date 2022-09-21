recent productions on real icons

Blonde, Elvis and 13 lives were the bets on reality in the fiction catalog of 2022. More biographical films are already sounding for 2023.

Science advances, technology does not stop at progress, but entertainment maintains its main muses as always. Thus, one of the themes that never seems to go out of style is reality itself. That is why, infallibly, every year the films biographical They occupy an important place on billboards.

the life of great icons of music, fashion or even the cinema itself has become the favorite subject to portray in great tapes. In this way, 2022 was not the exception, but in fact a year quite loaded with such a phenomenon.

Recently two productions, screened at major festivals and with top-notch casts, made worldwide headlines. It’s about and Elvisfrom Warner Bros., and Blondefrom Netflix.

These tapes, respectively, revived globally known episodes of the two biggest stars of the mid-20th century: Elvis Presley Y Marilyn Monroe.

Wrapped in controversy, excesses and applause, both figures left their indelible mark on pop culture. Thus, his eternal influence in the media was enough for Baz Luhrman Y Andrew Dominic will bring such luminaries to the big screen.

The Biographical Film Genre: An Accidental Phenomenon

However, the first refuses to consider his recent work as a and on the contrary affirms something else. “I never wanted to do a biopicElvis is not part of biographical films or musicals.

It is a story told through music and the drama. Yes, he uses a popular character to talk about a bigger topic: envy, jealousy, “added the filmmaker.

Thus, he chose, on the style of its creation, which is better called “a final cautionary tale from which we can learn today”.

For his part, Dominik also prefers to leave the qualification of biographical films. fashion in fact, he called him “the nebulous new biopic star who refuses to come clean.”

Likewise, the writer of the book Blonde, Joyce Carol Oates, referred to both literary and cinematographic production. “It’s not a biography of Monroe, it’s not even a biographical novel, it just follows historical events in a subject’s life.”

So are they a accidental phenomenon? According to developers, although the intention is not to use a biography as a genre, it is a background element to convey larger messages.

Intentionally or not, biographical films are proven hits. The two mentioned swept in Cannes Y Venice, respectively. In addition, the first one was a resounding success at the box office. USD284.2 million have entered as a result of the film.

The second, however, has not been released, but it is the great bet of Netflix in the middle of the time of international film competitions.

A creator with a lot of intention

Another that focused on real events, but turned into fiction this year was 13 livesby Ron Howard. The film tells the story of the children of a soccer team who were trapped in a cave in Thailand.

On the other hand, the director is a fan of transferring historical episodes to the screen. In fact, at the time he worked for A Beautiful Mind, based on John Forbes Nash Jr.winner of the Nobel Prize in Mathematics.

“Revive this kind of stories it’s positive for me. Being in these projects adds a lot to my point of view of the stories. Showing things that happened from various points of view in film is like a kind of sense of controlled chaos,” said Howard.

A closing of the year and others

But the list of biographical bets for this calendar does not end here. Whitney houstonthe famous Afro-American singer, will have her own movie.

On December 21, the interpretation of Naomie Ackie in the skin of the artist will be seen in theaters. Known for ‘The bodyguard‘, Houston stole the hearts of generations with her voice, now being the inspiration for a film.

Kasi Lemmons will direct the production, while the oscar nominatedAnthony McCarten, was commissioned to write it.

There were also two recent biopics, which, although they were not in the cinema, because they were streamed directly, marked the industry. Is about king richard Y Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

The first, at the end of 2021, earned Will Smith to win his first Academy Award for Best Actor. In turn, the second revived Daniel Radcliffe, which gave life to the famous musician and comedian, namesake of the tape. HBO Max and Roku hosted those premieres.

2023, another year for biographical films

And whether it is premeditated or not that the productions enter the label of biopics, they continue to be a source of inspiration in Hollywood. This can be seen clearly, very clearly, when seeing that although the year has not ended, there is already more than one scheduled for 2023.

Next year, among his vast list of premieresyou will have two in particular that fall into this category.

Two luxury casts are already showing up to star Oppenheimer Y Babylon. The first, directed by Christopher Nolan, portrays the truth behind the idea that gave rise to the atomic bomb.

The role of the nuclear physicist will be carried out by Cillian Murphy. In addition, the “villain” or simply main obstacle, Lewis Strauss, will be played by Robert Downey Jr. Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Jack Quad and Rami Malek complete the bulging firmament for said film.

On the other hand, the second will show the lives full of excesses of Hollywood stars of the 70s and 80s. Brad Pitt will play Jack ConradMargot Robbie a clear Bow and Tobey Maguire to Charles Chaplin.

In addition to having Samara Weaving and Olivia Wilde in the casting, the feature film will be directed by the young Damian Chazelle.

Freddy Mercury, Elton John, now Elvis, Whitney and Monroe already have their own films. While icon names without one seem to run out, Hollywood he continues to use these for his material. Years pass, legends remain.