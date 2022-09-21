Price of the dollar today September 20, peso loses ground

Today, Tuesday, September 20, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.0046 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso loses 3.02 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 19.9848 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso depreciated.

Economist Gabriela Siller highlights today that the Russian capital market reacted negatively to Moscow’s announcement that it would hold a referendum to annex the Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, which it maintains militarily occupied, due to the economic sanctions that the country would receive for western part.

The markets remain expectant before the monetary policy announcements this week by the central banks, where the US Fed draws attention, in addition to the fact that an increase in the interest rate of 100 basis points has already been announced in Sweden against a previous estimate of 75 that was exceeded.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.9848 – Sell: $19.9848

: Buy $19.9848 – Sell: $19.9848 HSBC : Buy: $19.52 – Sell: $20.26

: Buy: $19.52 – Sell: $20.26 Banamex : Buy: $19.38 – Sell: $20.49

: Buy: $19.38 – Sell: $20.49 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.72

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.72 Banorte: Purchase: $18.84 – Sale: $20.25

Purchase: $18.84 – Sale: $20.25 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.36

Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.36 IXE: Buy: $18.86 – Sell: $20.26

Buy: $18.86 – Sell: $20.26 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.58 – Sale: $20.70

Purchase: $19.58 – Sale: $20.70 Monex: Buy: $19.68 – Sell: $20.22

Buy: $19.68 – Sell: $20.22 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.87

Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.87 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.58

Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.58 Santander: Purchase: $19.52 – Sale: $21.05

Purchase: $19.52 – Sale: $21.05 Exchange: Purchase: $19.5660 – Sale: $20.5930

Purchase: $19.5660 – Sale: $20.5930 Banregio: Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.80

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $18,975.1 with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.94 pesos, for $22.76 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

