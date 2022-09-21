Only Sikoa is stripped of the North American Championship in WWE NXT

During broadcasts of WWE NXT via USA Network, the superstar Only Sikoa was stripped of the brand’s North American Championship.

In the first few minutes of the episode, Carmelo Hayes and Solo Sikoa were summoned to a meeting to define what happened in the main event last week. Under its role as authority of the development territory, Shawn Michaels confirmed that the Samoan took a place that did not correspond to him having been transferred to the main roster several days ago. This justification was enough for Michaels to ask Sikoa to relinquish the title.

Solo Sikoa’s reign ends after seven days and a single defense successful against Madcap Moss in the last SmackDown. Before Carmelo Hayes’ claim to recover his belt, Shawn Michaels confirmed that he himself will remain vacant until the Premium Live Event Halloween Havoc. The event will include a fatal 5-way ladder match that will choose a new champion, with Carmelo Hayes being the first seed to this match as compensation for what happened.



WWE NXT Halloween Havoc will take place on Sunday, October 22 at a location not yet confirmed. Fans will be able to witness this event live from the venue or through its broadcast on Peacock and WWE Network. More matches and segments are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.



Undercard WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022



Ladder match for the NXT North American Championship

Carmelo Hayes vs. fighters to be announced

