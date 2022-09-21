New documentary will chronicle Selena Gomez’s struggle with her mental health

Selena Gómez will tell her experiences related to her mental health in a new documentary. Photo: Twitter Selena Gomez.

The documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me“, which addresses the struggle of the singer and actress Selena Gomez with his mental health problems, will be released globally by AppleTV+ on November 4, they announced this September 20 the technology company and her own artist.

“After years in the spotlight, Selena Gomez has reached a unimaginable stardom. But just when she reached for a new peak of famean unexpected turn led her to the darkness. This documentary exceptionally raw and intimate covers its journey six years into a new light,” Apple said in a release.

In turn, the singer and actress published in Instagram a “trailer” of the documentary next to which he wrote: “My Mind and I. Sometimes we don’t get along and it becomes difficult breathe. But I wouldn’t change my life“.

The interpreter of 30 yearshas been open about her struggles against anxiety and the depressionand in 2020 revealed that he was diagnosed Bipolar disorder.

featured artist

What recording artistGómez has sold more than 210 million singles around the world and accumulated more than 45 billion views of their music, Apple said.

This year he received a nomination for grammys for his first EP entirely in Spanish and a Emmy nomination for his role in the critically acclaimed series Only Murders in the Buildingin which he acts together with Steve Martin Y Martin Short“, he added.

The film is directed and produced by Alek Keshishianwho directed the most successful documentary of his time: the emblematic critically acclaimed film “Madonna: Truth or Dare“, which is still considered one of the most viewed films of its genre.

According to the statement, the new film is Apple’s second project with the production companies. Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Films following their collaboration on the Emmy-nominated documentary “Billie Eilish: The Worlds a Little Blurry“.