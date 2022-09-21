Neither Ferrari nor Bugatti, this is what Jennifer López’s most beastly car looks like

Jennifer López accumulates a millionaire heritage that multiplies her fleet of vehicles, but there is the favorite model considered the most beastly of her collection. We show you…

Jennifer Lopez continues to sweep social networks with its novelties from an artistic and personal point of view, but its fleet of vehicles does not go unnoticed either, as does the car that parks in his garage, distinguished by being everyone’s favorite.

Obviously, the interpreter of “On the Floor” It has different cars valued in figures that oscillate from 250 thousand dollars and upamong prominent models such as Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, Tesla and the most colorful of all thanks to the creativity of JLo, the great Rolls-Royce.

This eye-catching personal transport is one of the great darlings of the singer whom we have seen several times traveling with her respective driver, within the comfort offered by this British brand characterized by its comfortable seats, elegance, luxury space and distinction. in bodywork that inevitably becomes the attraction of the place.

The beautiful diva from the Bronx travels in the Rolls-Royce Phantom, the most beastly of his collection, convertible valued at 500 thousand dollars which he personalizes in different colors, enjoying its functionality that offers travel from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds, maximum speed of 240 km/h, 12 cylinders, maximum torque of 720 Nm at 3,500 rpm plus power in 460 hp at 5,350 rpm.

In the same way, it offers an automatic transmission, eight available speeds, sedan bodywork, four doors for greater comfort for all its occupants and indisputable comfort that even Ben Affleck had the opportunity to drive in the star’s car.

+ See what Jennifer Lopez’s “bestial” car looks like: