Mazda has an SUV with such a top quality/price ratio that it is already its top seller

The Mazda best seller in Spain in this 2022 is he CX-30. It is normal, considering bill which is situated between segments b and c, which are the busiest. Addition 2,518 registrations this year, according to Anfac, occupying the 72nd position of the best-selling cars in Spain.

However the Mazda CX-30 was surpassed last August by his older brother, the CX-5. An SUV with excellent value for money. The CX-5 enrolled 328 units last month, for 261 of his younger brother. In any case, he accumulates 1,631 sales so far this year.

The CX-5 starts below 30,000 euros

A CX-5 that this month of September can be yours for €29,553 cash or €28,553 financed, as announced by the firm on its digital portal. And pay attention to everything you take in return.

Mazda CX-5

We are talking about an SUV that boasts elegant design, comfort and silence inside, and excellent driving behavior. All this without forgetting its economy of consumption, thanks to its engine with technology SkyActive and its complete standard equipment.

165 horsepower

The CX-5 measure 4,550mm long, 1,680mm high and 1,840mm wide, leaving a 2,700mm wheelbase and a 506-litre bootexpandable up to 1,620 liters. And it moves with a motor tetracylindrical of gasoline 2.0 liters SkyActive-G developing 165 hp of power and 213Nm of maximum torque. It is managed by a front-wheel drive system and a six-speed manual gearbox.

With this setup, the Mazda CX-5 access speeds up 0 to 100km/h in 10.3 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 201km/h The firm announces a consumption of 6.7l/100km.

Mazda CX-5

And that in equipment already includes the finish Originwhich includes things like: