Maverick failed to address this VERY important storyline – Spoiler Time

doTop Gun: Maverick? One of the best movies of the year, without a doubt. But nothing is perfect. And we realized that it has a flaw: an important story was not addressed and we are sorry.

The tape begins with Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) as a test pilot for the Navy; when they send him to the flight academy TOPGUN to train a new batch of fighter pilots for a special mission, he is joined by Bernie “Hondo” Coleman (Bashir Salahuddin) as your assistant instructor. The fact that Deep support Maverick in all his decisions, however ridiculous they may be, he shows a unique friendship. And there the pothole: in any moment Top Gun: Maverick reveal how this relationship began. And it is that Deep was not in the first movie of this “saga”, so it is more curious how he first met Mitchell.

This would have been interesting to know, especially because Top Gun: Maverick delineates to Maverick as a person with few personal relationships, so it is rare what happens with Deep. Okay, it would be difficult to show his story to the 100%, but a flashback sequence or some references would have been great. In turn, everything could have served to learn more about the past of Maverick from the events of the first top gun.