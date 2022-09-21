Margot Robbie Wears Chanel Strapless Dress at Amsterdam Premiere

margot robbie has made, in the last 10 years, films that everyone has talked about. But director David O’Russell too. Does Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle or Joy ring a bell? All tapes with actors nominated for Oscars. The new project by the American filmmaker managed to bring together an impressive cast, including John David Washington, Christian Bale and the Australian actress.

The 32-year-old actress Margot Robbie, he’s built a solid career since he first caught our attention in the romantic comedy About Time. Since then, Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino and Craig Gillespie have relied on his great talent in front of the screen and his participation in films like I, Tonya gave him his first Oscar nomination. However, her histrionic capacity has not been all that has brought her to fame, her style has also been hers. Style that specifically caught the attention of one of the most legendary fashion houses of all time: Chanel. As a friend of house has walked the red carpets with elegance and sophisticated designs. The strapless dress she wore in New York is the latest proof.

Margot Robbie Wears Chanel Strapless Dress to Amsterdam Premiere

Margot Robbie at the premiere of The Big Apple. Kristina Bumphrey/Getty Images Resort Chanel 2023 Collection.

To celebrate the Amsterdam film being released in November this year, the Australian actress, who plays a nurse in the film, is touring major capitals. At her stop in New York, her stylist Kate Young helped her choose a strapless gown from Chanel’s Resort 2023 collection that made her look a vision of white. The design originally appeared on the runway held on the beach at the Hotel Monte-Carlo in Monaco, and is made up of a ruched top with a full ruffled lace skirt.

During the show, the model wore a thick choker and a small bouquet of roses like a modern bride. in her place, margot robbie He chose to strip himself of any ornament, except for a diamond earring. The actress left her blond hair aside with natural waves and wore a discreet makeup and luminous with a little color on the lips.