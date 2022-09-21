Lionel Messi, Champions League record: goals in 18 editions

La Pulga obviously has every intention of continuing to amaze. Lionel Messi is still a record, this time in the Champions League. It was enough just one of his three goals that Paris Saint-Germain inflicted away at Maccabi Haifa.

Lionel Messi phenomenon, record achieved in the Champions League

Lionel Messi is the only player in football history to have scored in the Champions League for 18 consecutive seasons. The first network, in fact, in 2004/2015. And with this new performance, the Argentine overcomes his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo, having ‘punished’ 39 opposing teams with his shots, against the Portuguese’s 38. But still: five more than Karim Benzema and six more than Raúl. However, Messi scored 126 goals in the Champions League, against Cristiano Ronaldo’s frightening 141.

Before the meeting with Maccabi Haifa, the public could not fail to notice the warmth with which the children welcomed the Argentine champion, confirming himself as a true football star even in countries where football is not the most popular sport.

On and off the pitch, however, for Lionel Messi there is another challenge to be achieved: to restore serenity between Kylian Mbappé and Neymar. The background tells that there is bad blood between the French and the Brazilian, which is inevitable in a team in which the protagonists are many, perhaps too many.

Wanda Nara and the popular singer, the voice of a flirtation broke out in #Argentina #wandanara #gossiphttps://t.co/zW2XN5Qoj0 – Gaucho News (@gauchonews) September 15, 2022

The journalists of the French team L’Équipe explain that Messi himself would be in charge of resolving the misunderstandings between the two teammates. For friendship and for the sake of Paris Saint-Germain.

Article: Argentina’s new second kit for Qatar 2022 presented: because it’s purple