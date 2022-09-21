Kylie and Kendall Jenner launch collaboration with popular Mexican brand | Lifestyle

Ana Caroline

The clothes of Kim Kardashian’s sisters are already in this department store.

The glamor of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is now accessible to Mexican shoppers from one of the most well-known department stores in the country. The sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner have announced this September that they have collaborated with none other than the Coppel brand.

The Kendall & Kylie collection with Coppel is going viral among Mexican fans of the controversial Kardashian family and more than one wants a piece of this unexpected dumbbell. Currently, some of the most popular pieces in the catalog are completely out of stock, due to being sold out almost immediately, however, there are still garments that can be purchased online.

In this collection you can find everything to complete the perfect wardrobe for the following season, and they are garments that go from a semi-formal black dress, ideal for a first date, to outfits, spring dresses for picnics, as well as other pieces basics that cannot be missing in a closet to complete the best looks.

In addition to clothing, the Jenner sisters also made some accessories available to this catalog, such as a black leather bag with a cross-chain strap, a zebra-effect belt bag and also a large animal-print handbag. leopard print.