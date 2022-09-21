Kate Winslet was hospitalized in an emergency; how is the actress of Titanic?

This Tuesday morning it was reported that Kate Winslet, who shot to fame with his leading role in “titanica“, She was hospitalized in an emergency because she had a fall during the filming of her new movie. The news went viral and began to worry her fans, who are awaiting updates on her health status.

According to the first reports, the winning actress of the Oscar for the tape”A secret passion”was filming in Croatia scenes from his new movie titled “read”, which tells the story of the photographer Lee Miller. the Hollywood star had a fall on setso it was took him to the nearest hospital to be evaluated by doctors.

What is the state of health of Kate Winslet?

The representatives of the protagonist of “beyond the mountain” indicated to the media, that although the accident was not serious Due to production protocols, filming was stopped and the actress was taken to a medical check-up, where they established that she is fine.

The actress is in good condition Photo: Special

“kate slipped Y She was taken to the hospital as a precaution”, they explained in a statement released by Hollywood Reporter, where it was also indicated that the 46-year-old artist You will be able to resume your activities this week: “She is fine and will continue to roll, as planned, this week,” they said, despite not disclosing any details about how the problem happened.

Kate Winslet will return to the big screen with the story of Lee Miller, a famous photographer who ends up becoming a war correspondent. In the cast also these stars as she will share credits with Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, Josh O’Connor and Andrea Riseborough. Furthermore, the artist not only star the plotis also the producer of this project.

The native of England is known worldwide for her role as Rose DeWitt Bukater in “Titanic” in 1997, however, she has a successful career, as she is part of the small group of artists who have won 3 of the 4 most important awards in the entertainment industry, since it has Oscars, Emmys and Grammys.

