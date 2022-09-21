Kardashian Jenner: the style of the sisters yesterday and today

The second season of The Kardashians comes out September 22 in streaming on Disney +. Despite new loves, twists and exclusive events, fashion continues to be the protagonist on the show. After all from it-gil like Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and sisters what could you expect? From the Met Gala 2022 at Kourtney’s all-Italian wedding: they will be revealed all the backstories of the most iconic looks of the last few months. To prepare for the release of this new chapter, here the style comparison yesterday today of the Kardashian / Jenner sisters. Who is the most glamorous?

Kim Kardashian: where it all started

Irreverent, flashy, bulky. Kim Kardashian either you love it or you hate it, but certainly one cannot fail to know it. She, who for years has been an assistant to Paris Hilton, wearing low-rise jeans, low-cut t-shirts and handbags in full Y2K style. She is now a fashion icon, who just in the last few months has signed a campaign for Balenciaga and wore one of the famous Marylin Monroe dresses at the Met Gala. She has lived through several stylistic erasevolving from Juicy Couture chenille suits to Yeezy monochrome outfit, designed for her by then husband and stylist Kanye West. To then get to today, single againin the rediscovery of a sensuality translated into tight nylon playsuits, vintage dresses and futuristic accessories.

The unprecedented elegance of Kendall Jenner

For Kendall Jenner, fashion, as well as being a passion, is a job. To date she is the highest paid model in the industry (about 40 million dollars a year) and paraded on the most important catwalks in the world. But even her looks out of the spotlight are no less. Studied in detailalways boast one style more minimal compared to that of the sisters. It follows the trends, but with a personal and refined approach. Over the years she has been able to elevate her looks, which today are among the most viral and copied on social media. Emerging brands, it-bags, casual-chic garments and never discounted shoes: Kendall is the most elegant of all.

The new revelation: Kourtney

Kourtney’s looks, season after season, never wowed fans. Her wardrobe always has followed in the wake of Kim’s, with minimalist brackets and others more glamorous. Only recently, after the engagement and marriage to Travis Barkershowed a side of himself that is still unpublished. Rock, sexy, without rules. Alternate leather sheath dresses with cargo pants, slightly dark corsets with total black long dresses that have nothing to do with the skimpy and slightly kitchy outfits of the 2000s. The most iconic look? His (mini) wedding dress. By Dolce & Gabbana, with a boned bustier and lace hem, it marked the beginning of a new era for her.

Kylie, always on the hunt for new brands

Among all the Kardashian / Jenner it is the smallest, although thanks to its own line of lipsticks it is the youngest millionaire in history. From a character like her, in constant improvement and growth, we can expect anything. She has become the queen of social networks during her youth, with low-cost outfits that all followers copied from head to toe. To then mature and transform those very mainstream ensembles into refined styling. The mix & match of emerging brands and big names is his specialty, anticipating knowing future fashions more frequently.

Khloe’s stylistic revenge

From caterpillar to butterfly, Klhoe’s style evolution is perhaps the most extreme. With a taste that has always been very flashy and eye-catching, she has managed to make her way into the world of fashion thanks to hers brand body positive Good America. With the recent glamorous but essential looks she is having his own revenge on the various criticisms received over the years. The stories of love and betrayal of her promise to be the protagonists of this new season of The Kardashianseven if, her looks will not be outdone.

