Javier Correa apologizes to the fans of the Warriors

Through the official networks of Club Santos, the Argentine striker apologized to the fans of the albiverde team for what happened in the game against the Bravos de Juárez, where, after scoring the second goal of the game, he faced a sector of the fans , pointing to his ear and yelling insults at the rostrum.

In the video, Correa appears sitting in the Orlegi auditorium, greeting the fans and begins to apologize to the fans of the warrior clubhighlighting that he seeks to give the team more joy and that he hopes to reach the final of the tournament together and be champions.

“I’m Javier, I wanted to apologize most sincerely for what happened in the game, I know that you expect a lot from us and one’s temperament, the intensity of the moment plays against you, that they know that I love them very much”, the Cordovan striker highlighted in his apologies.

The striker returned to La Laguna after passing through Argentine soccer with Racing, where he had an outstanding participation, prior to that, he was playing with the red and black Atlaswhere he did not score as many goals and left the Guadalajara institution prior to the titles won in the Apertura 2021 and Clausura 2022.

Marcelo Javier Correa has been one of the constant players in the attack of the Warriorswith 4 touchdowns to date, thus matching the number of goals in his first stint with the Saints in 2019.