Importance of caring for the physical and mental health of employees

75% of Mexicans suffer from fatigue due to work stress, a figure that exceeds countries such as the United States or China, reported the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS).

With the pandemic, the health problems that work stress causes in workers came to light.

Among these problems are:

Difficulty being able to concentrate.

Reduction in productivity.

A reduced ability to solve problems effectively and quickly.

They become more prone to make mistakes.

Quality of life is diminished.

Increased risk of heart attacks or heart problems.

In addition, it can cause physical illnesses such as: headaches, back or neck pain, upset stomach, fatigue, infections, rapid breathing, increased blood pressure, and exhaustion.

They seek to regulate teleworking

In order to ensure that there are no more physical and mental problems due to work stress, NOM 037 STPS 2022 came into force on July 15.

It means a law that regulates teleworking or “home office”, in order to achieve positive effects for employees and employers alike.

Felipe Cuadra, an expert in organizational issues and co-founder of Rankmi, said that companies should establish mechanisms to measure and verify that both parties comply.

According to data from the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS), about 13 million people carry out their work activities under the Home Office scheme.

“This process of adapting to new ways of working was achieved thanks to those visionaries who understood the crisis as a great opportunity to take advantage of existing technological tools,” explained Cuadra.

Respect for the hours worked

NOM 037 recognizes the performance of paid activities in places other than the official workplace, thus regulating labor flexibility.

However, it is relevant for the health of the worker that both the company and the employee comply with the obligations established by the Law.

In the case of the company, among the main obligations are:

1.- Provide the necessary and appropriate tools and materials for the development of their work through teleworking.

2.- Cover proportional costs of services inherent to teleworking such as internet connection, telephony and electricity.

3.- Offer informative tools to support the security of information and data.

While some of the obligations of the collaborators are:

1.- Take care of and give proper use to the equipment and materials intended for teleworking provided by the employer.

2.- Report in detail the costs of internet, telephone and electricity services to establish the contributions that the company will make.

3.- Follow the data and information protection policies and mechanisms.

“At Rankmi we verify that companies that promote a culture focused on people obtain better results, since it increases the level of commitment of employees with the organization,” says Cuadra.