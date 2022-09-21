How much does Ariana Grande charge for a concert?

There is a top ten of the artists who earn the most for concert and among them is Ariana Grande. The list of tours that have taken place after the covid-19 pandemic is headed by Pink, followed by Elton John, among others, and it is where it is publicly disclosed How much do you charge singer.

Ariana Grande Butera is his full name. He is currently 29 years old and? she is a multifaceted woman. She is an American singer, songwriter, instrumentalist, record producer, dancer, actress and presenter. Without a doubt, at her young age she is already one of the biggest names in pop music.

Inside the top ten list Ariana Grande It occupies the eighth position in the ranking and all thanks to its “Sweetener World Tour”. The tour managed to sneak into the top 10 despite having taken place between March and December 2019, being one of the shortest on this list as well as the one with the fewest places traveled since it only passed through Europe and North America.

Of course, he has performed more than 100 scheduled concerts. However, only gross billing data was obtained for 78 of them and more than 118 million dollars were obtained for all of them. That made her Ariana Grande into one of the most lucrative young artists.

The millionaire figure per concert

Ariana Grande He has received accolades thanks to his five-octave vocal range and the many awards he has achieved throughout his career. According to a report in the magazine Forbesfrom her virtual appearance the singer He won a millionaire figure for the virtual concert he gave in Fortnite. In this way he became known and it was estimated that he pocketed some $20 million for concert.

It is worth remembering that, after the covid-19 pandemic, the American singer made history with her presentation at the music festival Coachella. In that concert made millions of dollars.

The information that was revealed is that he would have been paid more than Beyoncebut the reality is that both charged 8 million for concert that time. In this way, after her participation, she became the fourth woman to lead that festival.

There is no doubt that her talent is positioning her in a big way, honoring her last name. What is your favorite song from Ariana Grande?